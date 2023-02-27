Streaky Celtics go ice-cold from deep, let frustrations boil over in loss to the Knicks

It was a frustrating and forgettable night for Celtics star Jayson Tatum. In addition to going 6 for 18 from the field, shooting 1 for 9 from the 3-point line, and committing four turnovers, he was ejected after picking up his second technical foul of the game for complaining to officials with 3:46 left. His big shot against Philadelphia masked a quiet night otherwise, but it is clear now that he is in a slump. Jaylen Brown missed the game for personal reasons.

On Monday night, the comeback that has become common never materialized, as the Knicks mostly remained in control throughout their 109-94 win, their sixth in a row. With the loss, the Celtics fell behind the Bucks atop the Eastern Conference standings.

NEW YORK — Although the Celtics won their first two games after the All-Star break, they were hardly perfect. They survived a potential game-winner at the end of regulation against the struggling Pacers and won in overtime before Jayson Tatum’s last-second 3-pointer allowed them to escape against the 76ers.

Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points to lead the Celtics, who made just 9 of 42 3-pointers, a startling shift from their last visit to Madison Square Garden, when they hit a franchise-record 27 of 51. Immanuel Quickley and Julius Randle led the Knicks with 23 points apiece.

The Knicks took a 37-25 lead after one quarter and shot 62.3 percent from the field in the second, helping them stretch their advantage to as many as 20 points. They eventually went to halftime with a 60-46 edge.

Boston pulled within nine a couple of times in the third quarter but could never quite craft a defining run. Trailing by 10 four minutes into the fourth quarter, Sam Hauser missed an open 3-pointer that could have sliced the deficit to single digits, and the Knicks converted consecutive baskets to push their lead back to 100-86 with 6:18 left.

Observations from the game:

⋅ There was an odd play with 5:48 left. Jalen Brunson tossed in a tough fadeaway while being guarded by Smart in the paint, but was initially called for an offensive foul. The Knicks challenged the play and actually won, but it didn’t do much good. Smart’s foul was on the floor, and Brunson received a technical foul for making an unnatural act by kicking his leg into the air and making contact with Smart. The Knicks did score on that possession, however.

⋅ A; Horford started the game by hitting a 3-pointer from the left corner, briefly continuing his hot stretch from the second half of the 76ers game. But the good vibes from beyond the arc ended there in the first half for the Celtics. Horford’s shot was followed by 15 misses in a row, many of them clean, uncontested looks. Tatum was the worst offender, missing five.

⋅ The All-Star forward has had slow starts in all three games since the All-Star break. His energy has appeared low. The fact that he did not attempt a first-half free throw was probably more concerning than his long-range difficulties. The easy points he gets from attacking are useful on their own, and they can also help him find his shooting rhythm. His frustration started to become visible in the third quarter. Soon after committing his fourth turnover he finished a dunk and yelled at an official for not calling a foul, drawing a technical.

⋅ Blake Griffin was the first sub off the bench for the Celtics. He missed both of his shots and committed a pair of fouls during his six-minute stint. Mike Muscala, Boston’s trade-deadline acquisition, had not been used since the All-Star break but entered the game midway through the third quarter. He went 1 for 2 from the 3-point line and and had a nice block during his 14-minute stint. Maybe he’ll only play when Horford or Robert Williams sit on back-to-backs, but it seems as if he should get a bigger opportunity now to see if he can be trusted when games matter later.

⋅ Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has drawn plenty of attention for declining to call timeouts to stop opponents’ runs this year, preferring to let his players figure things out on their own. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau gave this a shot in the second quarter. New York played on as the Celtics went on a 12-0 run to slice the 20-point deficit to 8. Then the Knicks punched back with their own 8-0 burst, leading to a Boston timeout.

