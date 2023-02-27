To heal Brexit wound, UK and EU strike a Northern Ireland trade deal

It could also remove a lingering irritant between Britain and the United States. President Biden had pressed Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of Britain to negotiate an end to the impasse with Brussels, and the deal could smooth a visit by the president to London and Belfast, Northern Ireland’s capital, to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of bloodshed known as the Troubles.

The agreement, concluded after weeks of confidential talks and multiple false starts, could have far-reaching economic and political consequences: averting a trade war between Britain and the European Union, smoothing Britain’s relations with its continental neighbors, and opening the door to restoring a functioning government in Northern Ireland after months of paralysis.

LONDON — Britain and the European Union struck a landmark agreement Monday to end a festering dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, potentially resolving one of the most poisonous legacies of Britain’s exit from Europe’s trade bloc in 2020.

Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, announced the deal, which they called the “Windsor Framework,” after hammering out the final terms at a meeting in Windsor, outside London.

“The United Kingdom and the European Union may have had our differences in the past, but we are allies, trading partners, and friends,” Sunak declared. “This is the beginning of a new chapter in our relationship.”

Von der Leyen said the agreement would allow them to remove a source of friction and focus on greater challenges, including curbing climate change and defending Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Still, the deal is an acute risk for Sunak, opening him up to a backlash from Brexit hard-liners in his Conservative Party and the Democratic Unionist Party in Northern Ireland, which has campaigned to rewrite the trade rules rather than simply modify them.

The Democratic Unionists reserved judgment on the agreement, saying they needed to read the legal text. In a statement, the party’s leader, Jeffrey Donaldson, said, “It is clear that significant progress has been secured across a number of areas whilst also recognizing there remain key issues of concern.”

Northern Ireland’s trade rules, as fiendishly complex as they are, have become a totemic issue for Brexiteers and unionists because of the territory’s unique status: It is part of the United Kingdom but shares a land border with the Republic of Ireland, a member of the European Union and its single market.

The rules, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol, were designed to avoid customs checks at the land border, which would be unacceptable for Ireland and for many people in Northern Ireland, particularly the nationalists, the largely Catholic part of the population that wants the territory to unite with Ireland.

But the rules alienated the unionists, the largely Protestant part of Northern Ireland that wants to remain in the United Kingdom, by creating obstacles to trade with the rest of Britain.

For Sunak, who came to power in October and is trailing the opposition Labour Party in the polls, the deal is a litmus test for his young government. A negative reaction could embolden one of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, who was ousted last year but who may harbor ambitions for a comeback.

Sunak framed the agreement as a way to reinforce the integrity of the United Kingdom and preserve the peace from the Good Friday Agreement. He promised that Parliament would have a chance to vote on the agreement, though he offered no timetable for presenting the deal to the House of Commons.

He got an endorsement from Biden, who said in a statement that the agreement was “an essential step to ensuring that the hard-earned peace and progress of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement is preserved and strengthened.” The president also urged Northern Ireland’s leaders to get their political institutions “back up and running.”

The prime minister played up three features of the deal: a “green lane” with little bureaucracy for goods traveling from Britain to Northern Ireland that are destined to stay there; a provision allowing the British Parliament to set value-added tax and excise duties for Northern Ireland; and an “emergency brake” enabling the elected assembly in Belfast to prevent new EU laws on goods from being applied there.

Sunak tried to put the deal in everyday terms: no more restrictions on owners trying to move their pets from Belfast to London; the same species of trees in garden centers on both sides of the Irish Sea; and plenty of British sausages filling Northern Ireland’s grocery shelves.

The agreement does not sweep aside the protocol, as its unionist critics demanded. But it eliminates many of the bureaucratic hurdles that burdened businesses in Northern Ireland and harmed consumers because some exporters in Britain were no longer willing to fill out the paperwork to ship goods there.

“We have removed any sense of a border in the Irish Sea,” Sunak said, referring to customs checks imposed on goods traveling from mainland Britain to Northern Ireland.

Had Britain and the European Union not been able to settle their differences, some predicted it would have led to the resurrection of a hard border across Ireland, a development that could have jeopardized the Good Friday Agreement.

The role of the Court of Justice of the European Union is likely to be a bone of contention. While Sunak promoted the concept of an “emergency brake” to prevent the imposition of European laws, von der Leyen left no doubt that the court would remain the ultimate arbiter of disputes in the single market. How Northern Ireland’s legislators would pull that brake without a sitting assembly was unclear.

Another key reaction will be from Conservative Brexit supporters. Sunak got a valuable endorsement from Steve Baker, an influential euroskeptic and government minister who pronounced himself “delighted” by the agreement.

But Johnson has so far been silent. He agreed to the protocol during his time in office, but later angered EU nations by introducing legislation intended to give the British government power to override parts of it.

That bill was being examined by the House of Lords, the unelected upper chamber of Parliament, but Sunak agreed to scrap it as a price for concessions made by Brussels. Johnson, according to British news reports, has told allies that abandoning the bill would be a “great mistake.”