Berklee student scores golden ticket at ‘American Idol’ audition

“Of course they were so happy,’” Aguirre said. “It was a total shock.”

It was only when she made it past the Zoom audition rounds and was confirmed to audition in Las Vegas that the 21-year-old told her immediate family.

Berklee College of Music student Alessandra Aguirre didn’t tell anyone she signed up for “American Idol.”

Aguirre, a singer-songwriter from Lima, Peru, not only got to sing for judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan on Sunday night’s episode, she scored a golden ticket to Hollywood Week — the competition’s next phase.

“They were the most surreal minutes of my life,” Aguirre said about her audition.

Aguirre auditioned with Rihanna’s “Love on the Brain,” which she said was well-received by the judges, and she was then asked to sing something in Spanish. She didn’t have a second performance prepared, so she went with a song she’d written a few days prior, called “Largate Mi Amor,” which she plans to release soon.

“It was like a rollercoaster,” she said.

Although her full audition didn’t air, she was included in a portion of the episode spotlighting international singers.

A senior at Berklee, Aguirre recently released a disco-funk-inspired EP titled “Call Out My Name” that she wrote partially in Boston and partially in Peru. Growing up, she loved artists like Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston. Now she’s working on Spanish-language pop music.

The “American Idol” contestant remembers when she used to busk on Boston Common. She said some of her songwriting has been sparked by what she sees in the city.

“Literally anything that gives me inspiration, I try to make a song out of it,” Aguirre said. “Boston is a very inspiring city.”

“American Idol” airs on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays. The current season is the show’s 21st since its launch in 2002, and its sixth on ABC. abc.com/shows/american-idol

