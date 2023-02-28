Jazz singer Nnenna Freelon reckons with loss by embracing life

“I was telling one of my friends about my musings, and she said, ‘Girl, that’s a podcast. That’s storytelling. The world needs to hear this,’ ” recalls Freelon from her North Carolina home. “She made me realize that this went beyond my personal struggle. And as a jazz and improvisatory human, I realized that grief requires a key change. It requires you to sing a tune you don’t know, on an instrument you haven’t mastered.”

In 2019, jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon lost her husband, famed architect Phil Freelon , to ALS. Six months later, the sister she had grown up with in Cambridge passed away. Her grief was compounded by the isolation of the pandemic. The thoughts she used to write in her journal were coming so fast that she started recording voice memos about her feelings and memories.

The result was “Great Grief,” a podcast that finds Freelon using both words and her music to explore what she calls “grief work.”

“Grief work is just the moving through life when part of you wants to curl into a ball,” says Freelon. “It’s a real effort that you must do in order to get to the other side where there’s more oxygen. Grief can feel very choky, like there isn’t room for anything else, and I think that feeling is a call to creativity. It’s the work of your body moving from what was to what is. And to be at peace with it. It’s not about forgetting, but about learning how to incorporate grief into your life.”

One episode of “Great Grief” finds Freelon remembering the early lessons she learned growing up with a mother and aunt who ran Debbie’s Beauty Salon in West Cambridge, where the motto was “We don’t just do hair, we do prayer.”

“The beauty salon was a real space of community, and a lot of the customers that my mom and sister had were lifelong friends. It was a community landmark,” says Freelon.

She heard big band jazz from her dad’s record collection, and R&B on WILD-AM. She sang at Union Baptist Church in Central Square and sampled Cambridge’s vibrant cultural offerings. “My mom knew that culture and the arts were really important, and these were things that she was denied the opportunity to experience in the South where she came from. So I’d get told ‘You’re going to hear some Persian mystic poets. It’s art. It’s good for you.’ ”

Yet in a city full of music schools, Freelon went to Simmons University to study health care administration. “The message out there was: ‘You’re a smart girl, don’t trudge through life with this hard thing of being a starving artist. Do something stable and you can sing on the side.’ So I bought into that, and then after I got married, it was obvious that health care administration was not where my passion lied.”

With her husband’s encouragement, and by then a mother of three, she launched her singing career. In 1992, she landed a contract with Columbia. Last year she received her sixth Grammy nomination for “Time Traveler,” an album that started as a musical birthday gift for Phil, with songs the Freelons had always enjoyed together.

After her husband’s passing, Freelon discovered that one of their favorites, “I Say a Little Prayer,” had changed its meaning. “A song which is expressed as a love song shifts when your beloved is no longer in their physical body,” she says.

Besides love songs like “You Make Me Feel Brand New” and “Come Rain or Come Shine,” the record includes a cover of Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle.” “The theme of the record was time: How much of it we have, and how much we wish we had,” says Freelon.

The Grammy nomination was extra special because Nnenna and Phil’s son Pierce Freelon was also nominated for his children’s album “Black to the Future.” It was the first time a mother and a son had been nominated in the same year. Both recordings included the sampled voice of Phil, who had led the design team for the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“All of my kids grew up under theater seats, so it was too late for me to say ‘Don’t do that!’ ” says Freelon, laughing. “And all my kids are artistic in one way or another. More than anything I or their father said, they watched us birth our dreams from nothing.”

After taking time out from her career to care for Phil, Freelon is back onstage. She’ll be performing on Friday as part of the Celebrity Series of Boston’s Jazz Festival at the Artists for Humanity EpiCenter in South Boston. The four-night festival also includes concerts by Melissa Aldana, Hiromi, and Ambrose Akinmusire, with special guest Kurt Rosenwinkel. Freelon will perform with her longtime pianist Brandon McCune and violinist Chelsey Green.

“I am singing from that space of acknowledging that I’m different now, and it’s OK,” says Freelon. “It’s not a grief show. It’s a life show. There will be peaks and valleys, but because I’m able to come and share with the audience my authentic self, there is joy at the center.”

NNENNA FREELON

At Celebrity Series of Boston Jazz Festival, March 10, at 7 p.m., Artists for Humanity EpiCenter, 100 W. 2nd St., South Boston. $19-$49. www.celebrityseries.org