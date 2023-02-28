Production design worth mooning over in ‘Hello Tomorrow!’

It’s a good take on capitalism, and aspiration, and the longing for escape, and Crudup is as compelling as usual. It has a “Twilight Zone”-like feel to it, as though it’s a fable about the trickiness of hope.

I like the new Apple TV+ series “Hello Tomorrow!” It’s an unusual sci-fi take on salesmen and those who are willing to be taken in by them — sort of “Glengarry Glen Ross” but with people traveling to the moon for vacations. Billy Crudup stars as a complicated guy who sells lunar timeshares and who won’t take no for an answer. He’s trying to help them realize their dreams, like Don Draper in “Mad Men” — or is he exploiting their dreams?

But what really blows me away about “Hello Tomorrow!” is its beautifully constructed retrofuturistic look. The production design is styled like the 1950s even though the action is set in the future. The cars and appliances are big boxy things, the clothes are straight out of “The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show,” and the robots, which can follow their owners around, are not unlike that claw-handed fellow from “Lost in Space.” People talk to one another on video screens, but the machines they use look like old black-and-white tube TVs. When big shiny Buicks with fins drive by, they’re floating just above the road.

The mood the production design evokes is complex in the best way. For me, it tinges everything — the story lines, the characters — with pathos. We’re seeing what people once thought the future would look like — and it now appears kind of sad and clunky. As the excessively upbeat Crudup and his group of salesmen convince people that the moon is the realization of their greatest desires, they seem so painfully innocent, like they’ve been imported from “Leave It to Beaver.” The fifth of 10 episodes arrives on Friday.

