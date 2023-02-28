With a Tania León commission and ‘Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,’ Boston Symphony Orchestra teases 2023-24 season

The Boston Symphony Orchestra has announced two January 2024 performances at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, providing a first look at the orchestra’s 2023-24 season.

Soprano Kristine Opolais, seen here performing with the Boston Symphony Orchestra in 2019, will sing the title role in the BSO's concert performances of Shostakovich's "Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk" in the 2023-24 season.

On Monday, Jan. 29, BSO music director Andris Nelsons will conduct an as-yet-untitled new piece by composer Tania León, a co-commission from the BSO and the Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra, which Nelsons also directs. The program will additionally include Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring,” and Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand with soloist Seong-Jin Cho. That concert is scheduled to be part of a citywide festival of Weimar Republic-era arts and culture, slated for January through May 2024.

The next day, Jan. 30, Nelsons is scheduled to lead a complete concert performance of Shostakovich’s opera “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk,” a much-anticipated landmark in Nelsons’s exploration of Shostakovich’s orchestral work with the BSO.

Before the pandemic, the orchestra was planning performances of the opera for the 2020-21 season at Carnegie Hall and Symphony Hall. Several members of the originally announced cast have been engaged for the upcoming season’s performances, including soprano Kristine Opolais in the title role as the scheming Katerina Izmailova, and tenor Sergei Skorokhodov as her hapless husband, Zinovy Izmailov.

Complete details of the 2023-24 Symphony Hall season are scheduled to be released on April 13.





