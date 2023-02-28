Former state labor secretary reflects on the pandemic payouts: ‘A bit like Hunger Games.’

She was the state’s labor secretary at the time, and her office had doled out an unprecedented amount of pandemic-era unemployment benefits, allowing people to pay bills, put food on the table, and otherwise keep the economy afloat. Then the federal government changed the rules on who qualified for that money.

That left Acosta and her staff with the unthinkable task of collecting more than $4 billion from hundreds of thousands of claimants who had already received errant checks. But for many people, there was no money to give back. They used the funds to survive after losing their jobs when the economy ground to a halt.

Acosta was unsuccessful in her attempt to win a blanket waiver from the feds, appealing directly to Marty Walsh who resigned as Boston mayor to join the Biden cabinet as labor secretary. Ultimately, it fell on the state — with pressure from the Legislature — to come up with a humane way to deal with a bureaucratic nightmare. A fast-track program was set up, and when it ended in October, the state had resolved about 418,000 claims providing $3.25 billion in overpayment relief through a combination of waivers, appeals, and redeterminations.

When Governor Charlie Baker’s second term ended in January, Acosta returned to the private sector. She recently joined the consulting and accounting giant EY as a managing director of government and public sector.

I asked Acosta whether she would have done anything differently to mitigate the problems with overpayments, a process that not only frustrated claimants but proved onerous for her agency.

“We were all so behind the ball in what could have happened and what did happen,” she said in a recent interview at EY’s Boston office. “The feds were a little slow to react. It was a bit like Hunger Games out there ... every single state was kind of fending for themselves.”

Perhaps problems were inevitable. When COVID-19 gripped Massachusetts in March 2020, the state went from handling 3,000 to 4,000 jobless claims a week to as many as 180,000, Acosta recounted. That comes out to dispensing about $1.4 billion in unemployment benefits in a typical year, compared with about $33 billion over 16 months during the pandemic.

“The only reason that we did not go down as a system — like many other states did — is because we had, well before the pandemic, taken our system to the cloud so we were able to expand our capacity,” said Acosta.

Still, her agency wasn’t set up for the technical requirements of remote work.

“We were all literally calling Best Buy and saying, ‘Can you get us 500 laptops like by tomorrow, please?’” Acosta said.

Rosalin Acosta speaks during a press conference at the Massachusetts State House with then-Governor Charlie Baker regarding the state's response to COVID-19 on Oct. 22, 2020. Sam Doran/Pool/file

To handle the tsunami of claims, the Department of Unemployment Assistance went from a call center with about 50 people to nearly 2,000, pulling in contractors and staff from other state agencies. Acosta even got a call from Walsh, who was still mayor at the time, offering up 100 city workers to help.

“It was an amazing mobilization of government,” she said. “Everyone was all-hands-on-deck.”

Overpayments happen because the right paperwork isn’t initially filed or recipients don’t follow the rules, but more confusion than usual reigned during the pandemic because of the sheer volume of jobless claims and the federal government changing guidance mid-course. These are not people who are accused of fraud.

When my colleague Larry Edelman broke the story of the overpayment debacle in January 2022, some claimants and their lawyers worried the state would begin intercepting tax refunds without a fair hearing. Acosta said that when she left her secretariat post, the state had not begun such clawbacks.

A spokesperson for the labor and workforce office confirmed this week the state still has not started intercepts and that process is being reviewed. She also noted that while emergency regulations to allow for expedited waivers expired in October, people can still seek relief through the normal process if they face financial hardship.

In her five years as labor secretary, Acosta watched the state unemployment rate take a roller coaster ride — from one of the lowest in the country to the highest during the height of COVID-19. Today, the state’s jobless rate hovers at 3.3 percent, with plenty of job openings, even amid a string of tech sector layoffs. Employers, in an era of remote work, are worried that it is becoming even harder to recruit and retain talent because of the state’s high cost of living.

Acosta doesn’t view the tight labor market as a blip, but rather a structural change. She cites a confluence of factors at play: an aging workforce, a low birth rate, and the lack of immigrants. While some fear artificial intelligence will displace humans, she thinks it might help ease the chronic shortage.

“It might not be the evil thing,” Acosta said. “It might be thing that saves us.”

Still, training and retraining workers was a focus of her time as labor secretary, from launching apprenticeships to building up vocational technical programs. She also prioritized making workforce development programs accessible.

Those challenges remain as Acosta’s successor, Lauren Jones, who was appointed by Governor Maura Healey, takes the reins.

At EY, Acosta is advising clients at the municipal, state, and federal levels. She says the government needs to upgrade technology systems to improve delivery of services such as unemployment benefits.

“The pandemic isn’t over for the states ... we are still cleaning up from the debris of the tsunami,” she added. “It’s not going to happen overnight.”





Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.