Lab space planned for former Gillette parking lots

Yet more lab space is slated for the stretch of former Gillette World Shaving Headquarters parking lots fronting the Fort Point Channel, with real estate development firm Tishman Speyer and affiliate Breakthrough Properties this week proposing a 455,000-square-foot research and development, office, and retail building at 232 A St. The project would include underground parking and “expansive public realm and open space improvements,” according to a letter of intent filed Monday with the Boston Planning and Development Agency. The planned one-acre landscaped public park and recreation area “is well in excess of the amount contemplated in the 100-Acre Master Plan,” said Tishman Speyer managing director Jessica Hughes in a statement. Breakthrough — a joint venture between Tishman Speyer and Bellco Capital — recently developed a lab nearby at 105 W. First St. that’s now home to gene editing company Crispr Therapeutics, which includes a mural created by David Byrne in collaboration with Artists for Humanity. Tishman bought the 2.4-acre site in September 2021 for $80 million. It’s immediately adjacent to another stretch of former Gillette parking lots where Related Beal this fall received BPDA approval to develop 1.1 million square feet of apartments, labs, and commercial space in three buildings — which itself is adjacent to where Alexandria Real Estate Equities and National Development are building a $700 million genetic medicine research center for pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly & Co. Tishman is also developing the first phase of Harvard’s Enterprise Research Campus in Allston. — CATHERINE CARLOCK

PHARMACEUTICALS

Pfizer’s RSV vaccine clears advisory panel

Pfizer’s vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus received endorsement from a key panel of US advisers for its safety in people 60 and older, a key endorsement for the drugmaker’s potential product. Members of the panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration voted 7-4 Tuesday that the data presented by the drugmaker show the safety of the vaccine developed to prevent RSV. The same panel will next vote on whether the data show the vaccine is effective. The FDA doesn’t have to follow the recommendations of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, but it usually does. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Nissan recalling SUVs over ignition problem

Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the United States and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022. Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine. This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash. The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

An employee works at the Volkswagen Navarra car factory in the Spanish Navarre city of Pamplona on Dec. 2, 2022. ANDER GILLENEA/AFP via Getty Images

AUTOMOTIVE

Volkswagen sticks with plant in western China

Volkswagen reaffirmed its commitment to an automotive plant in Xinjiang after a visit by its China chief, despite persistent concerns of human rights abuses in the country’s far western region. The German carmaker said it has no indication that workers are mistreated at the facility in the city of Urumqi, which is operated by a subsidiary of its joint venture with state-backed SAIC Motor Corp. VW has fielded uncomfortable questions about its presence in Xinjiang due to allegations by the United States and others that China has pushed ethnic minorities including Muslim Uyghurs into jobs programs as part of a sweeping effort to force them to assimilate into the Han-dominated society. Last year, the United Nation’s top human rights official found that China had committed “serious human rights abuses” in Xinjiang while the world body’s slavery expert determined that the forced-labor claims in the region were “reasonable.” China has repeatedly rejected criticism of the work programs, calling allegations of forced labor lies and defending its policies as an effort to reduce poverty and unemployment. China and the European Union have sanctioned each other’s officials over the claims, prompting Brussels to suspend approval of a landmark investment pact. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Chevron hikes share buybacks

Chevron increased its annual rate of share buybacks in a show of confidence in its cash-generation goals, even after crude prices declined by more than 30 percent since June. Chevron will repurchase stock at a rate of $17.5 billion annually beginning in the second quarter, up from a previously planned $15 billion, the San Ramon, Calif.-based company said in a statement Tuesday. The top end of its buyback target range rose by a third to $20 billion a year, giving Chevron scope to raise even further in the future. Chief executive Mike Wirth is keen to show that the cash returns promised to shareholders last year when oil soared to more than $100 a barrel are sustainable despite much lower crude prices today. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

In this Feb. 23, 2011 photo, three Dish Network satellite dishes, attached near the roof line of an apartment complex is displayed in Palo Alto, Calif. AP/Associated Press

SATELLITE TELEVISION

Dish stock plummets on report of data theft

Dish Network shares slumped to their lowest level in more than a decade after the company said some data had been stolen in a recent ransomware attack. Separately, Bank of America downgraded the stock to underperform. Dish learned on Monday that some data, including potentially personal information, was extracted from its IT systems as part of an earlier cyberattack, according to a company filing. While Dish, Sling, and wireless and data networks remain operational, the company said in a filing Tuesday that its internal communications, customer call centers, and Internet sites have been affected. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Bain VC arm raises nearly $2 billion

Bain Capital Ventures, the venture arm of the namesake private equity giant, has raised $1.9 billion across two new venture funds targeting startups of all sizes. The funds, which set a new record for Bain Capital’s 20-year-old venture capital business, will target investments in fintech, infrastructure, apps, and commerce technology, BCV said in a statement Tuesday. The raise eclipses the $1.3 billion BCV announced in May 2021 to invest in earlier-stage companies. The firm also launched a $560 million fund last year, exclusively targeting crypto-related companies. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

Bayer looking at falling prices, lower profit

Bayer sees lower profit this year as it contends with falling prices for agriculture products, including the controversial weed killer Roundup. The crop science division, Bayer’s biggest growth motor last year, is set to slow as prices decline for glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup that it manufactures in Louisiana. Bayer benefitted from surging glyphosate prices in the past couple of years after supply constraints at the Louisiana plant and competing producers in China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS