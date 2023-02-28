A new owner for Uno’s frozen pizza division

As part of the deal, Great Kitchens will take over Uno’s Brockton pizza factory, which employs fewer than 100 people, according to Brynwood CEO and chairman Henk Hartong. The new owners hope to get Uno’s pizzas into the freezers of more supermarkets across the country.

Uno Foods, the consumer-product side of the deep-dish pizza chain Uno Pizzeria & Grill, was acquired Tuesday by Great Kitchens Food Company, an arm of Connecticut-based private equity firm Brynwood Partners.

The Brockton-based manufacturer of frozen Chicago-style pizzas just got a little closer to its culinary motherland.

“The Unos brand is a terrifically respected and well-known brand, not only in New England, but also in Chicagoland and other classic deep-dish markets — it’s the original deep-dish pizza, invented in Chicago, and it’s got a very small presence in that market right now where we already have a big one.” said Hartong. “Our hope is that we can bring some of the great products that are being produced in Brockton into the markets where the Pizzeria Uno business has a strong following but doesn’t have necessarily greater availability today.”

Brynwood declined to disclose the terms of the acquisition. The deal does not include Norwood-based Uno Pizzeria & Grill restaurants, which has about 75 locations, 16 of which are in Massachusetts.

Pizzeria Uno’s deep-dish pies — which it claims to have invented — arrived to much fanfare to Chicago in 1943. The Uno Foods division was established in 1988 to distribute the delicacies to grocery stores and the like. According to Uno Foods’ website, more than 6,000 retailers carry Uno pizzas, calzones, and other products, all of which are made in the approximately 40,000-square-foot Brockton plant.

Hartong said investing in the Massachusetts facility would be a top priority.

“Obviously we’re going to have to make investments first in capabilities and capacity,” he said, “but once we do that, if the need to hire additional people is there, we certainly will do that. We have to get the sales first.”

Great Kitchens purchased Uno Foods from Newport Global Advisors, a Texas investment firm. Newport purchased Uno Restaurant Holdings Corporation in 2017, several years after Uno clawed its way out of bankruptcy.

Brynwood now oversees 16 manufacturing factories, including those at two Connecticut companies: Juice-maker Harvest Hill Beverage Company and pasta-maker Buitoni Food Company, both based in Stamford.

Hartong said he believed that Uno Foods would fit well into the Great Kitchens portfolio.

”They’re obviously a restaurant-focused company, and we’re a food-manufacturing and retail groceries oriented company,” said Hartong. “So I think bringing this into our fold where our expertise are put together with theirs provides a great opportunity to accelerate performance.”

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @danagerber6.