Could chocolate get any better? Try adding upcycled pressed chardonnay grapes

Add Vine to Bar to your list of chocolates to try. This new line uses a novel ingredient — upcycled pressed chardonnay grapes. Named WellVine Chardonnay Marc, it’s made from dried and milled grape skins, seeds, and pulp that would typically be discarded after winemaking. But a unique process transforms the residue into a nutrient-dense ingredient that also adds a fruity taste to chocolate. Peggy Furth and Barbara Janke, who founded Chalk Hill and Kendall-Jackson wineries respectively, launched the Northern California company, Sonomaceuticals, which produced the ingredient. “Since 2009, Barbara and I have been invested with research partners discovering the best use for wine grapes after they have been pressed for wine,” says Furth. “Of all the varietals of wine grapes that we tried, we found that the flavors of chardonnay best complemented all types of chocolate.” The advice of Ralph Jerome, the former head of global innovation at Mars, Inc., helped the team develop the product line. “Wine and chocolate share an ancient alchemy,” says Jerome. Chocolate supplier Barry Callebaut provides the dark chocolate made from sustainably-grown West African and South American beans. The bars have 65 percent cacao and are available in four types: dark chocolate; almonds and pink Himalayan salt; chardonnay smoked salt and cocoa nibs; and tart cherry and cocoa nibs. Besides the luscious fruitiness, the Chardonnay Marc also softens the dark chocolate’s bitter edges. You should savor these slowly to appreciate their waves of complex flavors. (Bars are $8; four for $34.50; 8 tasting squares, $8; chocolate covered almonds, 4-ounces for $11.) To order, go to vinetobar.com.