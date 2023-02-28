Dedham House of Pizza’s George Panagopoulos won’t serve peanut-butter-and-jelly pies

I’m the owner and operator of Dedham House of Pizza. We’re a full-service pizzeria. We specialize in New England, Greek-style pan pizza. We have beer and wine, sandwiches, calzones, salads, all of the above. And we’re the first pizzeria in Dedham. We’ve been here for about 45 or 50 years, although the location has changed over the years — we’ve served the Dedham community for almost half a century. We’re just trying to live up to and continue that legacy for the future.

Tell me a little bit about the backstory of the restaurant.

Dedham’s George Panagopoulos, 35, is the third-generation owner of Dedham House of Pizza. The shop has been a staple in Dedham Square for more than 50 years. A first-generation Greek American, Panagopoulos grew up in West Roxbury; his dad, Andreas, ran the pizzeria before he took over. He chatted about ranch sauce on pizza, running a family business, and the importance of a well-seasoned pan.

What’s the family history there?

Advertisement

It was first launched by my grandfather’s sister’s husband. It was his dream to own a restaurant. My father, when he immigrated to the United States, came to work here at the Dedham House of Pizza. He felt really comfortable. He fell in love with the community, the people, and pizza-making.

Why Dedham?

It seems to be where a lot of Greeks from Greater Boston settled after arriving in this area, and I think it was a place of good opportunity. It was a very suburban town at one point. There wasn’t Legacy Place. Route One was developed, and it was a place of opportunity. Those who were in search of the American Dream saw that vision.

What are the challenges and the benefits of owning a pizzeria in the suburbs versus the city?

We face less of a challenge. Getting around town making deliveries — 60 percent of our business is delivery and takeout. So being able to avoid Boston traffic and parking is definitely a plus. Also, being in the suburbs, we have a close connection to our customers. Almost 90 percent of the people who walk through the door, we’re familiar with them. We know their names, and they’ve known our family for years. And I feel that, although you do have regular customers in the downtown Boston scene, you also get a lot of people passing through. It’s hard to form those connections with customers who may be just passing through the area.

Advertisement

What I like about the community as well is that we support all the local places: sports teams, the food pantry, all local causes. We try to embed ourselves in the community and, in turn, they’ve rewarded us with their loyalty and their patronage.

Who’s your longest-term customer? Anybody memorable who’s been coming in for decades?

Oh, let’s see. That’s a good question. I’d say that I can’t point out an individual customer because there’s just so many of them — but the schools, the courthouses, the police and fire, the institutions, and the public servants. They’re who’s been patronizing us the longest.

How has your pizza changed over the years? Tell me about the evolution of your food.

In regards to the pizza, we’ve used the same recipe. The pizza hasn’t changed. But, over the years, we definitely have evolved. It used to be a very small menu. We’ve listened to our customers and added wraps. We’ve added pizzas with different bases on them, whether they’re ranch dressing, blue cheese, Alfredo sauce. Before, it was very simple. It was a very hole-in-the-wall, mom-and-pop store.

Advertisement

And the evolution of the business has changed in general as well, because third-party ordering systems have been introduced. But, although we do use them, we do pride ourselves on the majority of our deliveries being handled professionally by our drivers. We’ve implemented customer self-ordering kiosks in the store, and we are definitely the first pizzeria in Dedham to have done that. So, we tried to pave the way through new innovation and definitely want to be leaders in the pizza business in this area, as well as in the community.

Describe the style for those who’ve never had your pizza: What’s the recipe? What’s the secret?

I’ve always thought that it was Greek-style pizza. But I recently went to Las Vegas for the Las Vegas pizza convention, and in other parts of the United States, they refer to it as New England pan-style pizza — which was very interesting, because this is a term that has been introduced to me in the last year. So I say New England Greek-style pan pizza. The recipe hasn’t changed, but there’s a lot of attention to detail when it comes to making dough. We don’t use any allergens in our dough, with the exception of yeast. We make it fresh every day. It’s made on the premises.

Advertisement

There’s a lot of attention to detail when it comes to the type of water that we use, the temperature of the water, how we store the dough, and how we proof it. But I’d say that one of the main secrets is the pizza pan itself. The pizza pan plays a huge role in how the pizza is cooked and how it comes together. Some of our pizza pans are 40 to 50 years old, and those are the ones that bake the best pizzas.

Over the years, we’ve progressively gotten much busier, so we’ve had to purchase more pizza pans. And it takes years, a decade, to make sure that the pan is seasoned to the correct specifications to cook a great pizza. So we’re always searching for older pans, and anytime I see them pop up on eBay or Facebook, I’ll be sure to drive the distance to purchase it.

Let’s talk about weird toppings. What is the weirdest request that you’ve gotten for a pizza?

Peanut butter and jelly on the pizza. We have a lot of strange requests.

Did you do it?

I did not. I don’t have peanut butter or jelly. We’re a peanut-free facility.

What’s your favorite pizza topping?

My favorite pizza topping? I like to mix them together: jalapeno and fresh garlic.

That sounds good. What are you snacking on late at night?

Chocolate all the way. Milk chocolate, I guess. Anything brownie or cookie-related. I’m a big snacker.

Advertisement

Do you think that it’s OK to eat pizza cold? Or will you only eat pizza hot?

Personally, if I’m going to consume the pizza right away, I definitely want it hot — but I don’t mind later in the evening, if I have a craving, eating a cold pizza.

When you’re not working, where what other restaurants do you like? Any local hangouts?

I spend a good amount of time at our neighbor’s, Oscar’s Pub. They have a great scene, and they just recently expanded and are opening up a wine shop and an area to host parties and baby showers and wedding showers and things of that sort. But if I’m not in Dedham, you can definitely usually find me in the North End. I love the North End. It’s one of my favorite places to hang out after work.

What’s your favorite place there?

I’d say Bricco. I order espresso martinis. That’s apparently what they’re famous for, as well as their pizza. I am a big fan of Neapolitan-style pizza.

Do you have a favorite Greek restaurant in the area?

That’s a great question too. I do, actually, in Walpole. There is a place called Kosmos; it’s been open for about six months now. And the food tastes exactly like your Greek grandmother or Italian grandmother was preparing it. So flavorful, and they have nice, imported vodkas and tequilas, drinks that they bring from Greece directly.

What role do you think a pizza place plays in a community?

I think it’s a very personal experience, where you purchase your pizza. It’s kind of like a barber shop or hair salon. Everybody who comes through the door, the majority of people, they want to have a conversation. They want to see us, they want to shake our hand, and they let us know what’s going on in their lives while they’re waiting for their pizza. They tell us what their favorite toppings are and whatnot. It seems to be like a getaway. When you walk into the store and you smell the pizza, and you can taste it, you can taste the flavors — I feel that it gets them talking and it gets them intrigued.

I have a lot of people who ask me for tips about baking pizza at home. So it’s like a community. It almost reminds me of the craft beer community. Now they all stick together, and they all have that similar interest, and people are starting to brew their own craft beer at home. I feel it’s very similar.

What is the most popular topping? What do people ask for?

Buffalo chicken.

Really? Is that a new thing? When I was a kid, I don’t remember that even being a choice.

Oh, definitely. Even when I was growing up in the ‘90s and early 2000s, it was definitely not a topping. I think it’s a new trend. Everybody loves Buffalo chicken. Another one of our favorites that people are purchasing is a chicken ranchero. It’s ranch-based with grilled chicken and bacon. It’s a huge hit.

Do you believe in dipping your pizza in ranch dressing? This is a controversial question.

I personally don’t do it, but I have no opposition to it. I’m 100 percent in favor of all sorts of dips.

Interview was edited and condensed.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.