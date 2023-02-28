A new low-cost airline will launch with flights from Boston to London this fall

Norse Airways , which launched last year with flights between JFK and Oslo, will fly from Boston to Gatwick five times a week. The airline offers three price categories in economy: economy light, economy classic, and economy plus. Economy light follows the model of barebones economy, which allows passengers to bring one small carry-on only. Everything else comes with a fee. Economy classic and economy premium allow for extras such as carry-ons and checked bags. Norse also has three fare options in its premium class.

A rapidly expanding start-up airline based out of Oslo announced a new route from Logan to London-Gatwick this fall with one-way promotional fares to London starting at $159.

“We’re delighted to offer travelers an incredible flight experience and service, with affordable fares, as they experience what London has to offer this summer,” Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse, said in a press release. “We know that both leisure and business travelers have been eagerly awaiting our full summer schedule announcement, and we are looking forward to a busy summer ahead.”

Norse is the latest Nordic low-cost carrier to join the transatlantic fray. Iceland-based PLAY Airlines began flights from Boston to Reykjavik last year. Norse’s fleet of Boeing 787 Dreamliners offer 56 premium seats in the front in a 2-3-2 configuration. In the back, there are 282 economy seats in a 3-3-3 configuration.

The economy cabin in a Norse Airways 787 Dreamliner. Handout

While Norse is leasing its Dreamliners from Norwegian Airlines, Larsen is quick to point out that Norse is very different from Norwegian, which ceased transatlantic flights during the pandemic.

“We are nothing like Norwegian in terms of strategy,” Larsen told Travel Weekly last year. “Norwegian was basically a hub and spoke operator flying multiple types of aircraft. We are a dedicated, long-haul carrier only, and we will be flying exclusively one aircraft type. So we have a very focused operation. I think there are no similar operations to compare us within the market today.”

