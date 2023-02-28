fb-pixel Skip to main content
SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Add jalapenos and smoked almonds to this crunchy, spicy cabbage slaw

By Karoline Boehm Goodnick Globe Correspondent,Updated February 28, 2023, 30 minutes ago
Cabbage Slaw with Smoked Almonds and JalapenosKaroline Boehm Goodnick for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

This versatile slaw has it all - sweet, salty, crunchy. The recipe makes a modest side for four, but it can easily be scaled up or down, depending on crowd size and appetites. Serve it beside roasted meats or sauteed fish or tuck some into a taco. This spicy, smoky slaw dish is sure to be the star of the plate.

½head green cabbage, very thinly sliced
1small red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1small jalapeno or other small chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced
3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced
1tablespoon cider vinegar
2teaspoons Dijon mustard
1tablespoon honey
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2tablespoons olive oil
¾cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno or other chile pepper, and scallions. Toss lightly.

2. In another bowl, whisk the cider vinegar, mustard, honey, and pinch each of salt and black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with smoked almonds.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick

