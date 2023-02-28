Recipe: Add jalapenos and smoked almonds to this crunchy, spicy cabbage slaw

Serves 4

This versatile slaw has it all - sweet, salty, crunchy. The recipe makes a modest side for four, but it can easily be scaled up or down, depending on crowd size and appetites. Serve it beside roasted meats or sauteed fish or tuck some into a taco. This spicy, smoky slaw dish is sure to be the star of the plate.

½ head green cabbage, very thinly sliced 1 small red bell pepper, thinly sliced 1 small jalapeno or other small chile pepper, seeded and thinly sliced 3 scallions, trimmed and thinly sliced 1 tablespoon cider vinegar 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon honey Salt and black pepper, to taste 2 tablespoons olive oil ¾ cup smoked almonds, coarsely chopped

1. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, combine the cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno or other chile pepper, and scallions. Toss lightly.

2. In another bowl, whisk the cider vinegar, mustard, honey, and pinch each of salt and black pepper. Whisk in the olive oil.

3. Taste for seasoning, and add more salt and pepper, if you like. Sprinkle with smoked almonds.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick