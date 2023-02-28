Recipe: If cabbage is having its moment, then roasting it with crispy crumbs makes it ready for celebrity

Serves 6

Make sure the cabbage for this method of roasting isn't too large. You need a head that weighs 3 to 3 1/2 pounds. Be patient with the time it takes to cook the cabbage wedges. You begin by roasting them in a very hot oven until they char at the edges. Then cover the dish so they finish cooking inside. Baste the wedges with a mustardy vinaigrette, let them cook a little more, and finally, add panko-Parmesan crumbs and let the crumbs turn crisp. While the cabbage is cooking, do the prep for the vinaigrette, then the crumbs. You'll need to cook the cabbage for well over an hour. The wedges are very sweet, almost unrecognizable as cabbage.

1 green cabbage (about 3 to 3 1/2 pounds) Olive oil (for sprinkling) Salt and pepper, to taste 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard 2 tablespoons cider vinegar or white wine vinegar 7 tablespoons olive oil ¼ cup panko or other dry white unseasoned breadcrumbs 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese Grated rind of 1/2 lemon 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. Halve the cabbage. Cut each half into 3 wedges. Set the wedges, cut sides up, in the baking dish. Brush the cut sides with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

3. Roast the cabbage for 30 minutes, or until the edges are browned. Cover the dish with foil and continue roasting for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cabbage is just tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. (The cabbage is not yet done.)

4. Meanwhile, in a bowl, whisk the mustard, a pinch each of salt and pepper, and the vinegar. Whisk in 5 tablespoons of the olive oil.

5. Uncover the cabbage and spoon the dressing over it. Return the dish to the oven and continue roasting, uncovered, for 15 minutes. (The cabbage is not yet done.)

6. Meanwhile, in a bowl, stir together the panko or breadcrumbs, Parmesan, lemon rind, and the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil.

7. Spoon the crumbs over the cabbage. Return the dish to the oven and continue roasting, uncovered, for 10 minutes, or until the crumbs are crisp and the cabbage is very tender when pierced with the tip of a knife. (Total roasting time is 70 to 75 minutes.)

8. Sprinkle the wedges with parsley.

Sheryl Julian