SEASONAL RECIPES

Recipe: Transform good old reliable bananas into an elegant dessert with caramel sauce and rum

By Lisa Zwirn Globe Correspondent,Updated February 28, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Caramelized Bananas with RumSally Pasley Vargas for The Boston Globe

Serves 4

Good old bananas are not only reliably available, and ripen a day or two after you bring them home, but they can also be transformed easily into an elegant dessert. Cook them briefly in a caramel-y brown sugar and rum sauce in a recipe similar to the classic 1950s New Orleans specialty Bananas Foster, which is typically flambeed tableside. Lighting the alcohol is mostly for show as very little of it burns off. Use bananas that are a tad underripe so they're not too sweet and don't turn to mush in the caramel sauce. Serve the bananas and sauce with ice cream and sprinkle with peanuts for a nice, crunchy-salty contrast, or use toasted pecans or walnuts as a garnish. For a breakfast treat, add the bananas to Greek yogurt or French toast.

3tablespoons unsalted butter, cut up
½cup light brown sugar
¼teaspoon salt
3tablespoons dark rum
½teaspoon vanilla extract
4small bananas, peeled and halved lengthwise
1pint vanilla ice cream
cup salted cocktail peanuts or toasted pecans, walnuts, or almonds, coarsely chopped

1. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the butter, brown sugar, and salt. Whisk to blend them and dissolve the sugar. Simmer, whisking, for about 1 minute, or until the mixture thickens slightly.

2. Add the rum and vanilla — watch for spattering — and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds more.

3. Add the bananas and simmer, gently turning the bananas with a rubber spatula, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until they are coated with sauce. Take care that the halves do not break.

4. Spoon some of the caramel sauce into 4 shallow bowls. Add a scoop of ice cream to each. Spoon bananas and sauce on the side. Sprinkle with nuts.

Lisa Zwirn

Lisa Zwirn can be reached at lzwirn9093@gmail.com.

