Spice up your life with salsa macha

A jar of the chili oil condiment Chingonas Salsa Macha made by San Francisco chef Nick Cobarruvias. Nick Cobarruvias

If you fell for chili crisps, try chunkier salsa macha, which may become your new love. The rich condiment has roots in Veracruz, Mexico, and is made from dried chiles, garlic, spices, nuts, and seeds fried and steeping in oil. It adds heat and crunch to anything. Nick Cobarruvias, a Bay Area chef with Mexican heritage, has crafted an excellent version, Chingonas Salsa Macha, now sold nationwide. Among the ingredients are chile des arbol, Japanese chili and guajillo peppers, peanuts, sesame seeds, and spices that contribute to the condiment’s smokey and punchy flavor and sweet heat, but not searing. “Every mother and grandmother I grew up with made sauce like this,” says Cobarruvias. He first created the salsa macha for dishes at his San Francisco restaurant, Otra, which he owns with his wife, Anna. Diners clamored for the condiment, so he jarred it. “It’s an accidental business I stumbled upon,” he says. As for its name, he calls his sauce chingonas because of its empowering connotation, which translates to “badass women,” Cobarruvias says. “My life is run by women pushing me in the right direction.” $14 for 6 ounces. Available at harney.com/products/chingonas-salso-macha.