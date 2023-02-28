Why ‘Massachusetts’ is misspelled on some new signs in Washington, D.C.

“Massachusetts Avenue is spelled wrong on these new signs in DC,” journalist Spencer Allan Brookes wrote on Twitter with a photo of the new signs, which drops the final “s,” reading instead, “Massachusett Avenue NW.”

So when a development agency in the nation’s capital erected new signs that didn’t quite nail the spelling of this principal roadway, people were quick to notice.

It’s hard to be in Washington D.C. and not find yourself on Massachusetts Avenue, one of the district’s longest and best-known thoroughfares . It hugs Columbus Circle, Georgetown University Law Center, DuPont Circle, and is home to an array of elegant embassies. Every state in the union has a street named for it in D.C., but few are as grand.

Advertisement

The company behind the banners, the Mount Vernon Triangle Community Improvement District, said the typo was likely due to a misprint in production “after the correct version of the banner had been approved by our organization,” president and CEO Kenyattah Robinson said Monday in an email to the Globe.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“As the leader with overall accountability for all aspects of our organization’s operation, I fully accept 100% responsibility for this error,” Robinson said.

Robinson also set the record straight: “Our organization is fully aware of how to spell Massachusetts.”

Typos are a touchy subject for the proud people of Massachusetts, who seem to encounter no shortage of misspelled municipalities. Worcester, Scituate, Aquinnah, and Cohasset are among the many stumpers for out-of-staters.

(For the record, Massachusett (without a final “s”) is the name of one of the region’s Indigenous tribes, which far predated the English colony that appropriated its name.)

Robinson, who used to live in Massachusetts himself, said he personally discovered the error while walking along the corridor on Feb. 15. He apologized “for any hardship,” and said the company is saddened by the mistake and the reaction to it.

Advertisement

“It’s times like these that help remind us that silly mistakes do in fact happen and serve as teachable moments regarding the value of grace, understanding, accepting responsibility and not pointing fingers,” Robinson said.

The company is working with design and production vendors to “identify how and when this might have happened — so that it doesn’t happen again.” The signs will be removed and replaced “as soon as possible.”

Robinson attached images of the correctly spelled banners. One is colored orange, blue, and purple, with the address (the final “s” included) scripted in white type. The other banner is maroon with a Mount Vernon Triangle logo and website.

















Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.