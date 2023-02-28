Wood Stove Kitchen is mixing up mixers

Wood Stove Kitchen’s all-natural mixes for cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks. Wood Stove Kitchen

It was mulled wine that sparked a business. Fragrant with cloves and cinnamon and raisins, Steve Zyck created a mix with oranges and cranberry juice to blend into red wine. He tinkered in the kitchen of his house tucked away in New Hampshire’s woods. This was nearly six years ago, after a dozen years of working with international aid organizations in Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, and other countries. While spending time in Austria and Germany, he fell in love with mulled wine. Next, he created a recipe for a hot toddy with honey, ginger, and lemon, tinged with autumn spices. The mixtures inspired Zyck to launch his next venture, a Manchester-area company Wood Stove Kitchen, a line of concentrated, small-batch mixers brimming with intense flavors for cocktails and nonalcoholic drinks. “I made a fresh start in the middle of the woods,” says Zyck. In glass soft-shouldered bottles, sweetened with New Hampshire clover honey, the choices come in flavors such as Blackberry & Sage, with bright undertones of the herb that pair well with bourbon, gin, vodka, or iced tea. With blueberries from Maine, Blueberry & Lavender is a sweet and citrusy mix that gives a light blue shade to a martini, a gin and tonic, or a smoothie. It looks lovely served in a flute as a bubbly drink with club soda. An ounce of Grapefruit & Rosemary shines well with tequila, mezcal, Prosecco, or fizzed up with seltzer. Zyck’s rich Mulling Syrup is also offered, a blend of cranberries, citrus peel, and spices suitable for mixing with wine or cider. Then there’s the soothing Hot Toddy mix. Add tea or brandy to warm up on a wintery day. (Each is $16 for 16 ounces.) Available at many stores listed on woodstovekitchen.com.