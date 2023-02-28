Three recipes that add exciting flavors to cod

With a mild, fresh flavor and firm texture, cod is an ideal fish for home cooks — and picky eaters. To ensure even cooking, look for fillets that are about 1-inch thick. We sear cornmeal-crusted cod, then finish cooking it in an Italian-inspired medley of tomatoes, anchovies, olives, and capers spiked with crushed red pepper. The Korean spice paste gochujang lends a pleasant funkiness to braised cod that cooks with bok choy and daikon radish in umami-rich soy sauce, sake, and mirin. And we brush sautéed fillets with zhoug, a pesto-like Middle Eastern condiment of cilantro, garlic, and serrano chilies spiced with cumin, cardamom, and coriander.

Cod With Cherry Tomatoes, Olives, and Capers

Makes 4 servings

Pesce alla ghiotta, or “glutton-style fish,” is a southern Italian dish commonly made with firm, meaty swordfish — cooked in a sauce that epitomizes the bold, sunny flavors of the Mediterranean. In our riff, we use widely available cod fillets, and we dredge them in seasoned cornmeal before quickly sautéeing them in a hot skillet. This step gives the tender fish a bit of texture, develops its flavor, and creates a surface for the sauce to cling to. Offer warm, crusty bread on the side for scooping up the sauce.

Don’t worry if the fish is underdone after browning. The pieces will go back into the skillet for a few minutes of simmering in the sauce, which will complete their cooking.

¼ cup fine yellow cornmeal

Kosher salt and black pepper

4 6-ounce skinless cod fillets, each about 1-inch thick

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

1 medium yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced

3 oil-packed anchovy fillets

3 medium garlic cloves, chopped

¼ to ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

¼ cup pitted green or black olives, chopped

3 tablespoons drained capers

½ cup chopped fresh basil or flat-leaf parsley

In a wide, shallow dish (such as a pie plate), whisk together the cornmeal and ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Coat the fish on all sides with the cornmeal mixture, then shake off the excess.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat, warm 3 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the fish and cook, flipping the pieces once, until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a large plate.

In the same skillet over medium heat, cook the remaining 1 tablespoon oil, the onion, and the anchovies, stirring occasionally and breaking up the anchovies, until the onion begins to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the garlic and pepper flakes; cook, stirring, about 30 seconds. Add the tomatoes, olives, capers, and ½ cup water; bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce to medium heat and simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes have softened and the mixture is lightly thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and pepper.

Measure out 1 cup of the tomato mixture. Return the fish to the skillet and pour in the accumulated juices. Spoon the reserved tomato mixture onto the fillets. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat, until the fish flakes easily, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve drizzled with additional oil and sprinkled with the basil.

Spicy Korean-Style Braised Cod Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Spicy Korean-Style Braised Cod

Makes 4 servings

This skillet braise is a simplified version of daegu jorim, or Korean braised cod. We build an umami-rich braising liquid by combining sake, mirin, soy sauce, and gochujang (Korean fermented chili paste), plus garlic, ginger and chilies. In the Korean kitchen, steaks of fatty fish, such as black cod or mackerel, are commonly used in daegu jorim, but we opt for easy-to-source Atlantic cod fillets. Earthy, subtly sweet daikon radish is a standard ingredient but Yukon Gold potatoes work nicely, too. We also add bok choy for color and to round out the braise. If you like, sprinkle on sliced scallions or toasted sesame seeds as a garnish, and/or drizzle on some sesame oil. Be sure to serve steamed short-grain rice alongside, and kimchi would be a great accompaniment, too.

After adding the cod and bok choy to the skillet, be sure to leave the lid ajar — this allows some steam to escape, so the broth reduces slightly, for more concentrated flavor and consistency.

1½ cups sake

1/3 cup mirin

¼ cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons gochujang

4 medium garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

1 or 2 Fresno or jalapeño chilies, stemmed and sliced into thin rounds

12 ounces daikon radish, peeled, quartered lengthwise, and cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces or 12 ounces medium Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and sliced into ½-inch rounds

4 6-ounce skinless cod fillets, each about 1-inch thick

8 ounces baby bok choy, trimmed and cut crosswise into 1-inch pieces

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

In a 12-inch skillet, stir together the sake, mirin, soy sauce, gochujang, garlic, ginger, and chilies; bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally. Add the daikon, then cover, reduce the heat to medium, and cook, flipping and stirring the radish every 5 minutes or so, until a skewer inserted into the pieces meets no resistance, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Slide the cod fillets into the skillet and scatter the bok choy over the top. Cover partially and cook over medium heat, turning the fish and stirring the vegetables just once or twice, until the cod flakes easily and the sauce is slightly thickened, 5 to 8 minutes. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

Sautéed Cod Fillets With Spicy Cilantro Sauce (Zhoug) Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Sautéed Cod Fillets With Spicy Cilantro Sauce (Zhoug)

Makes 4 servings

We found zhoug, a spicy, pesto-like condiment from the Middle East, to be just the thing to add bold, bracing flavor to mild-tasting fillets of white fish. Readily available cod works well in this recipe, but snapper and tilapia are also good. Whichever you choose, for quick, even cooking, look for fillets no thicker than about 1 inch. Be sure to dry the fish well by patting it with paper towels, especially if it was previously frozen; removing excess moisture helps ensure the fillets brown well in the pan.

After rinsing the cilantro, be sure to dry it well so there’s no residual water to cause sogginess during processing. Also, don’t move the fish around once it’s in the skillet, and don’t worry if it releases a little liquid during cooking. The skinless fillets are delicate, so minimal maneuvering is best to keep them intact, as well as for best browning.

4 cups lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems (about 1 large bunch), roughly chopped

2 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 serrano chilies, stemmed, halved, and seeded

1½ teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

4 6-ounce skinless cod, snapper, or tilapia fillets, each about 1-inch thick, patted dry

Lemon wedges, to serve

To make the zhoug, in a food processor, combine the cilantro, garlic, chilies, coriander, cumin, cardamom, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Process until roughly chopped, about 20 seconds. Add ¼ cup of the oil and process until smooth, about another 30 seconds. Transfer ¼ cup of the zhoug to a small bowl; set aside for serving.

Season the fish all over with salt and pepper, then brush the boned sides with half of the remaining zhoug. In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium-high heat, warm the remaining 2 tablespoons oil until shimmering. Add the fillets zhoug side down, then brush the tops with the remaining zhoug and cook, undisturbed, until golden brown on the bottoms, 3 to 5 minutes.

Using a wide metal spatula, carefully flip the fillets. Cook until golden brown on the second sides and the fillets are opaque throughout, about 3 minutes. Using the spatula, transfer the fillets to a platter. Serve with the reserved zhoug and lemon wedges.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows. Globe readers get 12 weeks of complete digital access, plus two issues of Milk Street print magazine, for just $1. Go to 177milkstreet.com/globe. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.