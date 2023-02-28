Bald eagle found on ground at cemetery in Arlington suspected of being poisoned

The bird, known as “MK,” is believed to have been poisoned by eating a rodent that ingested an anticoagulant rodenticide, according to Zak Mertz, the chief executive officer of New England Wildlife Centers, which is providing veterinary care to the eagle.

A bald eagle that was found on the ground at a cemetery in Arlington is in critical condition at a veterinary facility on Cape Cod, officials said.

Her prognosis remains “guarded,” Mertz said.

MK the eagle was admitted to Birdsey Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable (which is part of the New England Wildlife Centers) on Monday morning after she was found on the ground, unable to fly and barely able to stand.

Advertisement

“Lab work and physical exam lead us to strongly suspect anticoagulant rodenticide poisoning as the primary cause of her condition,” officials wrote on the New England Wildlife Centers Facebook page. “This occurs when a raptor eats a rodent that has already ingested the poison. Thankfully initial radiographs showed there are no broken bones and there is no evidence she is carrying eggs.”

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

The eagle has received treatment to help counteract the clotting effects of the poison, along with fluids, oxygen, and pain medication.

“Our veterinary team will be by her side and monitoring her closely as we try to get her through this,” the post said.

MK was hatched in Waltham in 2016 and she and her mate “KZ” have are known to frequent the Mystic River watershed, officials said in the post.

“This pair is considered a true ecological success story here in Massachusetts and a testament to how far the Mystic River and its habitats have come over the past few decades,” the post said. “They even had a children’s book written about them!”

Advertisement

The veterinary team treating MK said they are doing their best to get her back to her mate “so that they can continue their linage and legacy here in Boston,” the post said. “Thank you all for your support and we will provide updates when we can along the way.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.