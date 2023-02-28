Death of former New Hampshire resident in Virgin Islands under investigation

Police said last week that Cail, 42, was pronounced dead on arrival at a health center on St. John after her boyfriend found her unresponsive on the floor of their home.

“The VIPD Criminal Investigations Bureau, Major Crimes Unit is awaiting the autopsy report to determine the cause of death,” Glen Dratte, a spokesperson for the Virgin Islands Police Department, said by e-mail Monday night.

Authorities in the U.S. Virgin Islands continue to investigate the death of Jamie Cail, a former New Hampshire resident and standout swimmer who was found unresponsive on Feb. 21 on the island of St. John .

Police said her boyfriend, whom authorities did not identify, left a local bar shortly after midnight to check on her. With the help of a friend, he got Cail into a car and drove her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, where she underwent CPR but ultimately “succumbed to her ailment,” police said.

Requests for further comment on the death investigation were left with Virgin Islands police officials Tuesday morning.

Cail had competed on the elite USA Swimming squad in the late 1990s.

“USA Swimming is saddened to hear of Jamie Cail’s passing,” Lindsay Mintenko, managing director of the USA Swimming national team, said in a statement. “Jamie was a proud member of our National Teams in the late 1990s and was a cherished teammate. We extend our condolences to Jamie’s friends and family.”

Cail was part of a freestyle relay team that took gold at the Pan Pacific Championships in 1997 in Japan, according to the World Aquatics website. She also competed with USA Swimming in the FINA Swimming World Cup in Brazil the following year, the site says.

She graduated from the University of Maine in 2003, according to the school.

“University of Maine Athletics is saddened to learn of the death of former Black Bear swimmer, Jamie Cail,” the university said in a statement. “The University of Maine community asks everyone to keep Jamie’s family and friends in their thoughts. Cail swam at UMaine for one season, earning a varsity letter in 2000-01, before graduating in 2003.”

A friend from high school and former teammate, Jooyoung Lee, wrote on Twitter that she had an “unmatched work ethic.”

“She left everything in each practice and became a world class distance swimmer through grit,” Lee recalled. “Rest in peace to a real one.”

