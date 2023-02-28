FAA investigating close call at Logan Airport; JetBlue pilot takes evasive action to avoid collision with Learjet

“According to a preliminary review, the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway,” said the statement, which didn’t identify the Learjet pilot by name.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m. and involved a Learjet and JetBlue Flight 206, the FAA said in a statement.

A plane taking off Monday night at Logan International Airport had a “close call” with a plane preparing to land, and the FAA is investigating the near-collision, the agency said.

“An air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on Runway 9 while the JetBlue Embraer 190 landed on Runway 4-Right, which intersects Runway 9,” the statement said. “The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll instead.”

Advertisement

The JetBlue pilot, the FAA said, took evasive action and initiated what’s known as “a climb-out” maneuver as the Learjet crossed the intersection, avoiding a collision.

The statement said the FAA will determine the “closest proximity” between the two planes as part of the probe.

Monday’s incident followed another case last August, when two Delta planes bumped each other at Logan. In that matter, officials have said, a plane clipped another aircraft as it was pushing back from its gate.

No injuries were reported.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.