Former HHS secretary embarks on new health care job

“There’s no better person in Massachusetts in health care than Marylou Sudders,” said law firm partner Jim Smith. “In terms of working with our clients, strategizing, providing information, wisdom, advice, we’re ecstatic.”

The hire marks an expansion of the firm’s already sizable health care practice — which includes clients like MassBio, the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, Tufts Medicine, and the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association. Having overseen 12 state agencies and the MassHealth program at HHS, Sudders will use her background to help health-care clients navigate a challenging operational and regulatory landscape.

After stepping down as the state’s longest-running secretary of health and human services in recent memory, Marylou Sudders has announced she will join law, consulting, and government relations firm Smith, Costello & Crawford as senior policy advisor.

Fittingly, her new office overlooks the building that houses the Department of Public Health, which she once oversaw as secretary.

Another of the firm’s partners, Michael Costello, pointed to Sudders’ work steering policy debates and creating public programming during her time as secretary as evidence of her expertise. Sudders also confronted some of the state’s largest health care policy challenges, including overhauling the state’s Medicaid program, negotiating a $2 billion Medicaid waiver with the federal government, and spearheading strategic initiatives in behavioral health care.

“Her dimensional thinking and expertise are invaluable and are certain to benefit our clients and team in short order,” Costello said in a release.

Prior to her work at HHS, Sudders served as Massachusetts Commissioner of Mental Health, was CEO of a non-profit, and served as associate professor and program chair at Boston College’s School of Social Work. Sudders holds a bachelor’s degree with honors and a master’s degree in social work from Boston University.

The firm also has several clients in the cannabis and energy sectors, in addition to a significant lobbying practice. Sudders will work as a consultant with the firm’s health care arm, rather than lobby legislators, Smith said.

In a release, Sudders said she was looking forward to applying her private and public industry knowledge in a new way, while still supporting the state’s residents through health care policy.

Beyond her deep understanding of health care, Smith said what made Sudders so exciting to the firm was the breadth of her knowledge.

“It’s not likely you will find [someone] who knows a lot about everything, but Marylou is that person,” Smith said.

Jessica Bartlett