Frustrated passengers stuck on delayed trains during outage

Rounds, 28, said. “It definitely adds a lot of stress and anxiety to the morning.””Normally I’m there by 8 am, so I had to message everyone that I would be late, like, ‘Hey, standing by on the Orange Line,’” Roun

Carly Rounds, an Orange Line commuter, said she headed to State Street in the morning to transfer to the Blue Line, when her train stopped suddenly for about 15 minutes.

The power snafu that interrupted T service during the morning commute Tuesday left legions of angry passengers stuck on trains.

Rounds said her commute is already at least 50 minutes.

”I know the MBTA under a lot of pressure, but maybe just like, try to prioritize those fixes for people’s morning commutes,” she said.

Another passenger, who asked to be identified only as Brian, said the length of his commute was doubled on Tuesday.

”It’s so frustrating,” he said while waiting for the Orange Line at State Street. “It would be nice if there was a more real time communication system, because you just walk down there and you see a platform of 300 people and no one’s saying anything.”

Others took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

“Redline is unusable right now,” one exasperated rider tweeted at 8:17 a.m. “Taking twice as long to get anywhere. Terrible management and operations.”

“Pathetic,” someone else tweeted five minutes later. “The MBTA needs its leadership cut out like a cancer.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This story will be updated when more information is released.

