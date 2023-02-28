How much more snow?

In Boston itself, there isn’t much, but it was never suppose to be a big storm for the city. Interestingly, there are places with a bit more snow than expected and others with a bit less. By the way, that is typical for nearly all storms. However, it’s also a weather system that is going to continue to produce precipitation through the entire day and even into the early evening. This is a storm with highly variable snow totals from place to place. Some storms nearly everyone has similar amounts, today’s storm is showing some places with more snow than expected, others with less.

Where you are this morning determines how much snow you have .

Snow totals around sunrise have some areas with three to six inches of snow. NOAA Data

Low pressure, which is producing the storm, is a bit less organized than expected, and some dry air got pulled into the system. This effectively limited the dendrite growth that occurs in the clouds. If that’s a new word, it’s just another fancy name for snowflakes, but dendrite growth is important to effectively accumulate snow. It makes sense that if you’re not manufacturing snowflakes effectively in the clouds, you’re not going to be able to accumulate snow on the ground, and that’s been the problem for some areas.

Precipitation in the form of snow was more spotty across southern New England Tuesday morning. COD Weather

As we go through the day Tuesday, snow will continue on and off at varying intensities. At times it will look like it’s a real storm and another times it will barely be snowing. Past mid-morning, the snow will not accumulate very effectively on road surfaces. This is because the angle of the sun is similar to Oct. 12 today, and that allows UV light to penetrate the clouds and help melt the snow on darker surfaces.

I put together a map of additional snowfall for the rest of the day. If you add this with what’s already on the ground, most areas will end up in the range of was expected.

Some additional accumulation during the day is likely in much of the area. Dave Epstein

Late tonight, skies will partially clear and temperatures will fall back down to the 20s. Any residual moisture will freeze. Tomorrow gets into the lower 40s with a blend of clouds and sun and some melting. The next weather system is even milder so I’m not concerned about any snow. Will be a few rain showers around on Thursday with highs near 50.

The first day of climatological spring features melting temperatures in the 40s. NOAA

Another, stronger storm approaches for Friday and Saturday. There’s going to be rain and snow with this one but where those lines set up is still highly questionable. It’s most likely that ski areas do quite well out of this, but whether or not Boston sees rain or snow, we’ll have to wait a few more days to make that call.

A new storm of snow and rain approaches New England Friday night. WeatherBELL



