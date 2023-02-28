Man arrested at Fenway Station after spraying unknown liquid in woman’s face, police say

A man was arrested at Fenway Station Monday night after telling a woman to bathe and spraying an unknown liquid in her face, Transit Police said.
Officers received a report of the assault at 11:13 p.m., according to a statement from Transit Police. The man, later identified as Tyrell Benton, 36, of Roslindale, allegedly approached the woman on the inbound platform and said “take a bath,” police said.
“Benton then sprayed the victim with an unknown liquid in her face and exited the booth and remained on the platform,” the statement said.
The woman’s hair and jacket was wet when officers arrived, police said. Benton stayed on the platform and the woman pointed him out to police, the statement said.
After approaching Benton, police discovered there was an existing warrant for his arrest issued out of East Boston District Court for trespassing, the statement said. Benton was taken into custody and will be charged with assault and battery, police said.
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.