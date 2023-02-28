Man arrested at Fenway Station after spraying unknown liquid in woman’s face, police say

A man was arrested at Fenway Station Monday night after telling a woman to bathe and spraying an unknown liquid in her face, Transit Police said.

Officers received a report of the assault at 11:13 p.m., according to a statement from Transit Police. The man, later identified as Tyrell Benton, 36, of Roslindale, allegedly approached the woman on the inbound platform and said “take a bath,” police said.

“Benton then sprayed the victim with an unknown liquid in her face and exited the booth and remained on the platform,” the statement said.