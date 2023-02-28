Man and woman face arraignment on kidnapping charges in car theft ordeal in Lawrence; girl is safe

A man and woman who allegedly stole an SUV Monday night in Lawrence while a 22-month-old girl sat alone in the back seat are both scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in connection with the troubling case.
Adam Maksou, 36, and Erin Clark, 29, will appear in Lawrence District Court on charges of kidnapping, and Maksou is also charged with child endangerment and motor vehicle larceny, authorities said. Clark is also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.
The office said Maksou is expected to face additional motor vehicle counts. It wasn’t clear if the defendants had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.
According to State Police, Lawrence officers were alerted at 8:19 p.m. Monday that a silver 2011 Honda Pilot had been stolen from South Broadway Street, with the toddler in the back.
The child was dropped off at Lawrence General Hospital shortly before 10 p.m., and Maksou and Clark were apprehended on Interstate 495 southbound in the stolen vehicle, north of Route 290 in Berlin, State Police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the toddler came to be left alone in the back seat prior to the theft of the SUV. Information on the child’s condition wasn’t immediately available.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
