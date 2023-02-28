Man and woman face arraignment on kidnapping charges in car theft ordeal in Lawrence; girl is safe

A man and woman who allegedly stole an SUV Monday night in Lawrence while a 22-month-old girl sat alone in the back seat are both scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in connection with the troubling case.

Adam Maksou, 36, and Erin Clark, 29, will appear in Lawrence District Court on charges of kidnapping, and Maksou is also charged with child endangerment and motor vehicle larceny, authorities said. Clark is also charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office.

The office said Maksou is expected to face additional motor vehicle counts. It wasn’t clear if the defendants had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.