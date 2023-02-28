Maura Healey faces her first snowstorm as governor

“These guys showed up at 8 last night, and they will continue to be out here working until 11,” she told reporters, standing in front of a massive snow plow at the MassDOT Highway Division property in Weston. “They were out salting, pretreating earlier, plowing and the like, working hard to make sure that our roads and highways are safe.”

The winter storm, which slowed commutes , closed some schools , and covered nearly every corner of the state , began early Tuesday and was forecasted to last through the evening.

Governor Maura Healey donned a neon yellow MassDOT highway division jacket Tuesday morning and met with ice and snow removal crews to discuss logistics around the winter storm that blanketed the state, completing what amounts to a rite of passage for top elected officials in Massachusetts: dealing with the first snowstorm of her young administration.

Advertisement

Healey, who spent a portion of the day shaking hands with workers and checking out a garage full of equipment, also used the visit to urge more people to apply to jobs at MassDOT, noting job openings and ongoing projects in need of staffing.

“We’re not able to go out and live our lives without the work of these men and women,” she said.

Tuesday’s winter storm warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. for portions of central and western Massachusetts, where there could be anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of additional heavy wet snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Eastern Massachusetts, the Cape and the Islands should expect snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, while the central and western parts of the state could see between 5 and 9 inches, the National Weather Service said.

Less snow is expected to fall in the Boston area, where forecasters said additional snow accumulations likely won’t exceed about an inch before conditions shift. Forecasters said to expect a mix of rain and snow to change over to all rain after 2 p.m. in Boston.

Advertisement

Healey was joined by Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, and acting MEMA Director Dawn Brantley.

Gulliver told reporters that about 2,000 pieces of equipment were on the roads Tuesday, which is only two-thirds of the department’s total fleet. He said staff will be kept on overnight to continue to salt the roads, a routine that will likely continue through the rest of the week as the “freeze-thaw” cycle continues.

“Those on and off ramps get slippery, but right now we’re feeling pretty good about where we are,” Gulliver said. “That as the night goes on and the temperature drops, there is going to be some chances for some of those areas to refreeze.”

Preparations for the storm began Monday, and Healey told reporters at an unrelated event that the public should not expect the infamous Blizzard of 1978. She recalled how her seventh birthday party got cancelled because of the storm.

“My big party plan in school get canceled,” she joked. “But when we were back on we did have a great sledding party.”

Material from previous Globe reporting was used in this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross.