Missing Hopkinton teen found dead in Milford woods

A 19-year-old from Hopkinton was found dead in a wooded area in Milford Tuesday, one day after his family said he had been in contact with them, law enforcement officials said.
Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last heard from by a family member Monday at 6:11 p.m. and was reportedly near the Milford Bike Trail and Cedar Street in Milford, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.
The State Police Emergency Response Team and K9 units participated in the search for Cambrourelis-Haskins, along with local police and regional law enforcement councils.
Milford police and State Police detectives assigned to the Worcester district attorney’s office are investigating the man’s death, said Lindsay Corcoran, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office.
Advertisement
Corcoran said the incident appears to be isolated, and there is no danger to the public.
Teams previously searched “a large area near Louisa Lake, bike trails, the Milford Quarry,” but did not find Cambrourelis-Haskins or any related evidence, State Police wrote.
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.