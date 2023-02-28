Missing Hopkinton teen found dead in Milford woods

A 19-year-old from Hopkinton was found dead in a wooded area in Milford Tuesday, one day after his family said he had been in contact with them, law enforcement officials said.

Daniel Cambrourelis-Haskins was last heard from by a family member Monday at 6:11 p.m. and was reportedly near the Milford Bike Trail and Cedar Street in Milford, Massachusetts State Police wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday.

The State Police Emergency Response Team and K9 units participated in the search for Cambrourelis-Haskins, along with local police and regional law enforcement councils.