Pedestrian killed in Brockton, officials say

A man believed to be in his 60s was struck around 6 p.m. on North Quincy Street and Hovendon Avenue, Brockton Deputy Fire Chief Scott Albanese, in a telephone interview early Tuesday evening.

A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday evening in Brockton on a road near the border with Abington, according to officials.

The man, who suffered “multiple injuries,” was taken to South Shore Hospital by Abington fire, Albanese said.

In a statement Tuesday night, Brockton police spokesperson Darren Duarte confirmed that a pedestrian had died and said all further information would come from the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

The district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment.

No further information was available.

