Police officers and Newton ice cream store thank 11-year-old boy for helping seniors with special delivery

It all started earlier this month, when Newton police launched a Valentine’s Day campaign dubbed “Make a Senior Your Sweetheart.” Nate, who lives in Newton, had already taken the campaign in stride. Nate delivers groceries to a neighbor in her 90s, and has recently started making deliveries for other seniors in the community, according to police.

Eleven-year-old Nate Sorrell got a sweet surprise Sunday when police officers dropped off an ice cream delivery from a local store to thank him for his community service.

“The initiative shows the importance of being selfless and helping the community,” Newton police Sergeant Hagai Brandon said. “Post-COVID it’s easy to shut your doors, so it’s nice to see someone Nate’s age doing this.”

Advertisement

The media soon caught wind of his good deeds. CBS Boston aired a segment Feb. 9 featuring Nate, as well as other local businesses doing acts of kindness inspired by the campaign.

Among those featured businesses was Cabot’s Ice Cream. As owner Joe Prestejohn waited to see himself on TV, he saw the clip of Nate.

“I was just blown away by it,” Prestejohn said. “He spoke so eloquently and so nicely, and that was such a great thing for a young man to do on his own like that.”

Prestejohn, 65, reached out to Newton police after to set up a special ice cream order.

“I said, ‘I’d just like to send him a little ice cream, a little reward for being so kind,’” Prestejohn said. “An act of kindness goes a long way for me.”

He packaged a box with vanilla, Oreo, mint chocolate chip, and black raspberry, along with a thank you note, and passed it off to the officers. Prestejohn has been working at Cabot’s since he was 11, and has never done a delivery like this one before, he said.

Advertisement

“I’m just a firm believer of what goes around comes around,” Prestejohn said. “We’re very fortunate to be in such a wonderful community.”

Sunday afternoon, several officers stopped by Nate’s house to drop off the gift, police said. Relatives and neighbors gathered on his front lawn as they celebrated his good work.

“He’s such a well-behaved kid,” Brandon said. “He was very appreciative and thankful.”

Prestejohn hasn’t met Nate or his parents, but said they were coming by the store Tuesday afternoon to personally thank him.

“I told him he didn’t have to bring me ice cream,” Prestejohn quipped.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.