❄️ Rhode Island’s best sledding spots

We crowdsourced this list from Rhode Map readers in 2020, and anyone can still add their favorite locations by clicking here. Please include only legal locations because if we get sued, there will be no more Rhode Map.

Rhode Island saw its first substantial snow of the winter overnight, and there’s really nothing for anyone to do this morning. So it’s time to revisit the list of best places to sled in Rhode Island.

If you run a school district and you’re forcing students into distance learning today, you should at least require them to play outside in the snow.

Advertisement

Here are a few timeless hills.

Cranston - the Pastore Complex: This is especially good if you are a state employee who has to report to work today. Bring your kid along, hand them a snow tube, and tell them you don’t want to see them until 4 p.m.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

East Providence - The Gordon School: Rhode Map readers say this hill was literally built for children to sled.

Newport - Morton Park: Everyone rightfully points out that Fort Adams State Park has some of the best snow action in the state, but Morton Park is especially fun for younger kids.

North Providence - Stephen Olney Park: This hill is conveniently located across the street from Fatima Hospital just in case anyone bumps their head.

Providence - the Roger Williams Park Temple to Music: The capital city has plenty of locations, but if you are looking for controlled chaos, Roger Williams Park is probably your best bet.

South Kingstown - Wakefield Elementary School: Perfect for all ages and skill levels.

Westerly - Wilcox Park: In summer, all the Connecticut kids come to our beaches. In winter, it’s the hills.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Advertisement

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.