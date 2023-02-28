Seth Magaziner’s rise is coming faster than anyone thought

On the House side, James Langevin did all his chores, ate his vitamins, and maintained actual friendships with Democrats, Republicans, and yes, his siblings. And Representative David Cicilline was the youngest child who, like the actor he always wanted to be, had a knack for finding the spotlight.

Senator Jack Reed was the do-no-wrong oldest son who got first dibs at everything from the top bunk to the appropriations committee. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse had a little “Dennis the Menace” in him, outspoken but hardly obnoxious or destructive.

Langevin’s decision to retire last year and Cicilline’s stunning announcement that he’s stepping down to lead the Rhode Island Foundation beginning June 1 has thrown a wrench into the state’s predictable family, just as the newly elected Representative Seth Magaziner has come on board.

Now Magaziner finds himself in an unusual position where he’ll soon become the senior member of the delegation in the House, even while he’s still finding his way as a newcomer in the Capitol. Officially, he’s there to replace Langevin in the Second District, but he understands that he’s going to have even more responsibility this summer while he waits for someone to be elected from the First District.

“What it means for me is that I and our whole team have to be ready to take on more of a leadership role earlier than we thought,” Magaziner told me on Monday morning as he packed a suitcase for another flight to Washington, D.C. “We know we are going to have to step up come June.”

Magaziner is a former state treasurer who initially ran for governor last year, but switched to the congressional race once Langevin announced plans to retire. It was a decision that I criticized at the time, in part because I thought he’d make a pretty good governor, and also because it was long past time to elect a Democratic woman or a person of color to the delegation.

Turns out the state will have that opportunity again sooner than anyone expected, and while Magaziner said he’s unlikely to endorse anyone before the Democratic primary, he acknowledged that he’d prefer to see someone other than a white male win the seat.

“I would like to see the delegation become more diverse, but a lot of that depends on who runs,” he conceded.

That’s code for not wanting to see Allen Waters, a Black man who usually runs for Congress as a Republican but is now seeking Cicilline’s seat as a Democrat, to win the race. Spoiler: Don’t worry, Seth. He doesn’t have a prayer.

Still, it remains to be seen what kind of broader role Magaziner wants to play within the delegation. Is he more Langevin, who voted loyally with the Democrats but whose social calendar also included plenty of Republican colleagues? Or Cicilline, who was ambitious enough to fight an uphill battle for assistant speaker in 2020 against Representative Katherine Clark of Massachusetts and then briefly challenge South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn for the No. 4 spot among House Democrats this year?

There aren’t a whole lot of perks that come with being the senior member of a two-member House delegation. Magaziner won’t get a bigger office or more staff when Cicilline moves on.

But he does have the chance to strike his own path.

Magaziner was appointed to the Committee on Homeland Security, and he’s the ranking member of the Counterterrorism, Law Enforcement, and Intelligence subcommittee. That puts him in a good spot to lead the subcommittee if the Democrats take back the House someday.

He’s also a member of the Committee on Natural Resources, which is meaningful for Rhode Island because it will have its hands on issues like the blue economy and offshore wind. The panel also made headlines earlier this month over a debate on whether guns should be allowed in the committee room. It doesn’t sound like Magaziner is going to make friends with Representative Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, anytime soon.

He might be too new to the House to share any meaningful advice with whoever replaces Cicilline, but they’d be wise to ask him about how to win a seat in Congress.

He believes voters are more interested in the future than they are the past, which is why his criticism of Fung during last year’s general election focused on Republicans controlling the House, not why Cranston’s huge and popular outdoor swimming pool hasn’t opened in three years.

Most importantly: “I would tell every [candidate] that it’s not about you,” Magaziner said. “It’s not about how great a person you are. It’s about what you’re going to do for Rhode Island.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.