SJC rules ‘package plea’ deals are not unfair to criminal defendants

“We conclude that package plea offers serve a legitimate public purpose and that such offers are not inherently unfair to a defendant. Accordingly, they pass constitutional muster,” Justice Frank M. Gaziano wrote for the court. “In plea bargaining, a prosecutor must make difficult calculations about the trade-offs between seeking a harsher sentence for a defendant and sparing the Commonwealth the burden of a trial. It is for the prosecutor, and the prosecutor alone, to decide in any given instance whether these trade-offs are in the public interest.”

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled prosecutors can offer a plea deal to multiple defendants that hinges on all agreeing to it. If one balks, prosecutors can cancel the deal without violating the constitutional rights of any person who wants to plead guilty, the court said.

When it comes to criminal justice, the state’s high court said Tuesday, “package deals” are okay.

The decision is yet another setback for Frank DiBenedetto who has been twice convicted of participating in the murders of Joseph J. Bottari and Frank A. Chiuchiolo on Feb. 19, 1986 in a North End park. Chiuchiolo was shot seven times, five times in the head, while Joseph Bottari was shot 16 times, six times in the head, the Globe has reported.

DiBenedetto, in court papers, said he wanted to plead guilty to manslaughter and get a maximum sentence of 26 years before his second trial began in 1994.

Yet, his co-defendant, Louis R. Costa, rejected the offer from Suffolk County prosecutors even though his own lawyer had “gotten on his knees and begged Costa to accept the plea,” the SJC said, quoting other court papers.

DiBenedetto and Costa were tried together in Suffolk Superior Court in 1994, both were convicted of first degree murder and each were given the mandatory life without parole sentence.

Both men remained incarcerated into the 21st Century until the SJC, in 2015 ruled that life without parole sentences for juveniles were unconstitutional because the brains of adolescents are not as developed as an adult.

Costa was 16 at the time of the murders and he was paroled in 2018.

DiBenedetto was 19 when the men were shot to death and does not benefit.

DiBenedetto said in court papers that he would have been freed in 2004 if he had been allowed to complete the plea deal. Instead, he has now been imprisoned for more than 30 years and will remain behind bars until his death.

In court papers, DiBenedetto argued that prosecutors must now provide the same plea deal he wanted to accept decades ago in order to safeguard his constitutional right to make an independent decision about his own future, something the “package deal” denied him.

The SJC disagreed.

“According to the defendant, the package deal unfairly impeded his ability to enter into a plea agreement with the Commonwealth, because the success of the plea arrangement turned on Costa’s willingness to plead, a factor over which the defendant had no control,’' Gaziano wrote.

“A prosecutor may prioritize the wishes of a victim, and may choose to enter into a plea agreement with a defendant only if a victim or a victim’s family first approves the agreement,” Gaziano wrote. “There is no apparent reason, then, why a prosecutor may not communicate to a defendant that the prosecutor will agree to a plea only if a codefendant also agrees to plead guilty.”

DiBenedetto is currently serving his life sentence at the state medium security prison in Norfolk.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.