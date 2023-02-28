As storm continues, Tuesday’s morning commute slows

Less snow is expected to fall in the Boston area, where forecasters said additional snow accumulations likely won’t exceed about an inch before conditions shift. Forecasters said to expect a mix of rain and snow to change over to all rain after 2 p.m. in Boston.

A winter storm warning will remain in effect until 7 p.m. for portions of central and western Massachusetts, where there could be anywhere from 2 to 7 inches of additional heavy wet snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Snowfall was making for a slower commute as flakes continued to fall across Southern New England Tuesday morning, but conditions were expected to change to rain in most places.

Motorists should be prepared for slippery road conditions to impact their morning and evening commutes.

At 6:40 a.m. the weather service reported how much snow had fallen so far in various cities and towns in Massachusetts. The highest totals were reported in Plainfield (8 inches), Holyoke (6.8 inches), Southampton (6.8 inches), and Charlton (6.7 inches).

The most intense snowfall rates “have likely passed,” forecasters tweeted. “Light to moderate snowfall will continue through most of the day. Some areas to the south and east will see a changeover to rain.”

“Temperatures climb above freezing this morning and will result in a heavy wet snow across the interior,” forecasters tweeted. “Areas to the south and east, mainly along the coast will likely see a change over to rain by late morning/early afternoon.”

At 6:05 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted that it had 1,943 pieces equipment deployed on the roads in storm operations.

Connecticut and western Massachusetts have seen the most snowfall so far, according to the weather service.

“We expect to see remaining snow showers to become of the wet heavy type,” forecasters wrote. “With temperatures rising above freezing, this will limit additional accumulations.”

