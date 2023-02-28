Somerville schools receive grants for arts enrichment

Somerville plans to host visiting artists at five of its public schools through funding from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

The state agency awarded the school district three grants totaling $30,000 through its STARS Residencies program, which funds visits by artists, scientists, and humanists to local public schools. The council awarded $18,000 to fund a puppetry workshop series for kindergarten classes that Faye Dupras will present at the Capuano Early Childhood Center, the Healey School, the Kennedy School, and the East Somerville Elementary School.