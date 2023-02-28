‘Stories coming back to life’: An inside look at recent shipwreck discoveries on Nantucket

The fragment, along with a second large piece of wreckage found this month, were later determined to likely be remnants of a three-masted 19th century schooner, Warren Sawyer, that sank off Nantucket in the winter of 1884. The flotsam, laid bare by the churning tide, has renewed interest in the island’s rich, though often tragic, seafaring past.

In November, Schwanfelder felt a similar sense of awe when he received a series of photos from a beach on Nantucket, where he directs education and public programs at the Egan Maritime Institute. A friend walking his dog had stumbled upon a sizeable section of a ship’s hull, wooden ribs that looked like the skeletal remains of a great whale.

As a child, Evan Schwanfelder visited the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., with his uncle and would stare in wonder at the Apollo 11 capsule, the spacecraft that had carried astronauts to the moon.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“When you just say ‘shipwreck,’ people get very excited,” Schwanfelder said. “It’s about those stories coming back to life.”

Advertisement

The bow fragment on Nantucket. David Robinson

Schwanfelder has worked at the institute, which also runs the Nantucket Shipwreck and Lifesaving Museum, for more than five years and has a deep interest in the island’s history.

After he received his friend’s photographs of the wreckage, Schwanfelder went see it himself. He quickly realized the tides could easily rebury the remnants, so time was of the essence.

As he read everything he could find on shipwrecks on Nantucket, he filed a report with the state Board of Underwater Archaeological Resources with photographs and GPS coordinates.

David Robinson, chief archeologist and director of the board, arrived at Nantucket with a colleague on Dec. 8 to investigate. A group of scientists, historians, and archeologists began to survey the site while poring over the available literature and historical evidence to identify the doomed ship.

Advertisement

They scrutinized the environmental context of the wreck — where and when it was deposited in the sand and whether it had moved or been disturbed — along with the type of wood used and the measurements of individual timbers, specifications they cross-checked with insurance inspection documents. Such details provide clues to the “approximate age of the vessel,” Robinson said.

David Robinson and Graham McKay from the state Board of Underwater Archeological Resources. Katie Kaizer Photography

The remains are likely a small section of the Warren Sawyer’s hull from its lower bow, the team determined, although they cannot say for sure.

“What we’ve concluded is that there’s nothing that tells us it’s not the Warren Sawyer,” Robinson said. “The simplest explanation is usually the right one.”

The Warren Sawyer struck a shoal near the island and ran aground on its south shore, Schwanfelder said. The captain and his men were rescued within an hour, and islanders began salvaging the vessel before it broke apart weeks later in a storm, according to the Nantucket Historical Association.

The ship was traveling from New Orleans to Boston with a cargo of cotton and scrap iron, according to the 1915 book “Wrecks around Nantucket.” When the storm destroyed the boat, it scattered “the remainder of her cargo and effects for miles along the shore,” according to the book.

Remains of a shipwreck found on a Nantucket beach. Matthew Palka

Nantucket was a prime location for shipwrecks, particularly from the mid- to late 19th century. Each day, hundreds of ships passed through its waterways, which were often congested with fishing boats and coastal schooners carrying goods such as coal, timber, and animals. The storms were intense and unpredictable, the currents treacherous and the fog thick. In all, more than 800 shipwrecks occurred there, Schwanfelder said.

Advertisement

In recent years, violent storms, the natural shifting of sands, erosion — even work at a construction site in the Seaport District — have contributed to the exposure of wreckages in Boston and along the coast, from Wellfleet to Hull and Orleans to Truro.

Often, the source of the wreckage cannot be determined. But because the Warren Sawyer’s demise was so well documented, the team “got lucky,” Robinson said.

After the first remains were found in November, three smaller pieces showed up, Schwanfelder said. Earlier this month, a piece of what appears to have been the Warren Sawyer’s stern was found, just down the beach from the first discovery.

A photo of the stern fragment on Nantucket. Evan Schwanfelder

“Two of them were much more significant, much more consolidated, and attached to the bigger research and the story,” located in the area between Surfside Beach and Miacomet Beach, compared to the smaller three found in Siasconset, Schwanfelder said.

The stern fragment was found about 1,000 feet west of the bow section. Both were exposed after strong and sustained southwesterly winds.

“That would suggest they were deposited at the same time,” Robinson said.

Since the size of the timbers and construction style also appear the same, “they seem to be related,” he added.

The state board of Underwater Archaeological Resources receives about a half-dozen reports of shipwreck fragments each year, Robinson said, but it’s uncommon to “get so many in one town so close together.”

Advertisement

Michael Harrison of the Nantucket Historical Association looked at the piece of the bow fragment. David Robinson

Katie Castagno, director of the land-sea interaction program at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown, said the ocean system is becoming more dynamic, in part because of rising sea levels and storms likely intensified by climate change. Both lead to bumps in wave energy. And in the winter, waves generally tend to be bigger, especially during storms.

“That’s when the storm or the waves have the power and the ability to move the sand and then potentially unearth some cool stuff,” she said.

While the BUAR has not completed a scientific study indicating that climate change may contribute to an increase in unearthed shipwrecks, Robinson said he expects “we will see more cultural resources being exposed” as sea levels rise and coastlines erode.

A photo of the bow fragment taken on Dec. 8, 2022, the day BUAR and others (from the Egan Maritime Institute, the Town of Nantucket’s Planning Office, the Nantucket Historical Association, and the Nantucket Sewer Department) visited the site. David Robinson

The stunning find of the Warren Sawyer has sparked plans for a citizen science project aimed at monitoring the wreck site. A final report on the team’s conclusions is nearing completion.

Schwanfelder said the discovery has filled him with the same wonder he held as a child, watching another vessel that traveled to distant locations.

“It’s like standing next to the Apollo 11 capsule,” Schwanfelder said. “It’s just that sort of excitement, that emotional weight that a real object from history carries.”

A photo of the bow fragment taken on Dec. 8, 2022, the day BUAR and others (from the Egan Maritime Institute, the Town of Nantucket’s Planning Office, the Nantucket Historical Association, and the Nantucket Sewer Department) visited the site. David Robinson

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.