Teen on moped killed in Dedham crash; collided with dump truck

A teenager was killed Tuesday morning in Dedham when the moped he was riding collided with a dump truck, officials said.
The fatal crash occurred around 11:15 a.m. in the area of 21 Washington St., according to a statement from Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s office.
The dump truck and the moped were each carrying two occupants at the time of the crash, Morrissey’s office said.
“The driver of the moped, a male teen, was transported to the Faulkner Hospital with obvious trauma and did not survive his injuries,” the statement said. “The passenger of the moped traveled in the ambulance with the driver.”
The dump truck stayed on scene, and its occupants spoke to police, officials said. The collision remains under investigation; no charges have been filed.
“The identity of the deceased will be released after next-of-kin notification procedures are confirmed to be completed,” the statement said.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.