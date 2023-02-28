Throwing an elderly disabled woman out of her apartment is never a good look

She moved to Massachusetts in 1970, teaching music history and the piano at various universities. She also performed with the Tamarack Trio, a popular local chamber music group.

She attended the Juilliard School in New York before getting degrees, including a master’s, in music.

Ann Karnofsky, now 79, was a child prodigy. She was 4 when she took up the piano in her native Buffalo.

In 2016, after living in Natick for many years, she moved into Fairview Estates, a retirement community in Hopkinton. She didn’t have a lot of money, so she thought about applying for a rent subsidy.

That, she says, didn’t go over well. She claims a then-manager at Fairview Estates told her that Hawthorn Senior Living, the company that owns Fairview Estates, didn’t want people with subsidies because they can cause problems.

“It was pretty obvious they were biased against anyone who receives a subsidy,” she said.

That manager left the company, but Karnofsky says Hawthorn dragged its feet on the subsidy paperwork. She filed complaints with the attorney general’s office, the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination, and the state’s executive office on housing and economic development.

Hawthorn disputes that account and insists it never opposed the subsidy.

“Fairview management filled out the required paperwork and the resident is aware that we did so,” Adam Bryan, a spokesman for Hawthorn, said in a statement.

Just months after Karnofsky was awarded the subsidy, Fairview Estates notified her that she had to get rid of her dogs.

Karnofsky has severe vertigo and the dogs, a pair of collies named Flash and Blaze, help her keep her balance so she can walk.

During a housing court trial in Worcester that began last November and ended only recently with a ruling, Judge Diana Horan agreed with Hawthorn that Karnofsky had to get rid of her dogs because they had knocked an 89-year-old resident to the ground in 2021 and had on more than one occasion charged at or surrounded a 75-year-old resident who was walking her own dog.

“Defendant was sent no less than four letters telling her either to control her dogs or remove her dogs,” the judge wrote. “She did neither.”

The judge ruled in Hawthorn’s favor and said the dogs had to go. So does Karnofsky because, the judge wrote, she had “materially breached the terms of her tenancy agreement” and won’t remove the dogs.

Karnofsky disputes the testimony of the residents who said they were knocked down or menaced by her dogs.

And she’s not alone in her belief that the dogs are not the real reason her she’s being pushed out.

Lew Finfer, a community organizer for Massachusetts Action for Justice, has advocated on Karnofsky’s behalf and calls the landlord’s actions “shameful.”

“The real reason for this is retaliation for her using her rights to make complaints” to state officials, he said.

He believes the complaints about the dogs were used to mask Hawthorn’s institutional bias against lower-income renters who require subsidies.

Hawthorn denies the company has any objection to subsidies and that Karnofsky’s obtaining a subsidy had anything to do with the legal action against her. They insist it was about her being unable to control her dogs.

Bryan, the Hawthorn spokesman, said Fairview Estates management “offered Ms. Karnofsky multiple opportunities to address the concerns” about her dogs.

“When these concerns were not addressed and it was clear that the dogs continued to pose a risk to other residents, we had no choice but to take legal action,” Bryan said. “While this was the right step to support the safety of our community, we are nonetheless saddened by the outcome.”

Not as saddened as Ann Karnofsky is. She’s supposed to be out of her apartment by April 30, four days after her 80th birthday.

Flash and Blaze were supposed to be out of the apartment by Tuesday. But as of late Tuesday afternoon, they were still with their owner in the apartment.

“I’m still here,” Ann Karnofsky said. “And so are they.”

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.