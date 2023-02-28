Tuition-free weatherization courses avaiable to area adults

A Framingham-based anti-poverty agency will be offering a limited number of tuition-free weatherization courses to area adults as a result of a recent $50,000 grant from the Foundation for MetroWest.

Through its Green Jobs Academy located in Marlborough, the South Middlesex Opportunity Council provides training for area residents seeking to work in the home weatherization industry. The new grant will allow the academy to waive tuition costs for seven area adults to attend its two-week Home Weatherization Boot Camp, which prepares students to work as installers. It will also allow the academy to provide free tuition to three of those students to take its more comprehensive six-week training, which covers skills needed by installers and energy auditors.