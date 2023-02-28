Virtual webinar could help you save on energy bills

Area residents have an opportunity to learn more about how to save on their heating and cooling bills and reduce their carbon footprints at a virtual webinar Westford Climate Action is presenting March 8.

At the free 7 p.m. event, David Green, a consultant who advises people on how to move towards making their homes “zero carbon,” will share his own experience in installing insulation, solar panels, heat pumps, and energy-efficient windows at his Dover home.

All those who participate at the Zoom event will receive a free electronic version — for iPad or Kindle — of Green’s 2017 book, “Zero Carbon Home.”