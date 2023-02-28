Warren, Pressley call on Supreme Court to uphold loan forgiveness program

Tuesday marked the start of oral arguments in two cases that seek to overturn Biden’s executive order, which put into motion debt relief for borrowers whose individual income is below $125,000 annually, or $250,000 for married couples. One case was brought against the Department of Education by six Republican-led states, and the other was brought by two individual plaintiffs, with both arguing that the Department doesn’t have the authority to issue such a cancellation.

With the fate of President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan hanging in the balance, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley joined dozens of elected officials, community leaders, and organizers Tuesday morning to call on the Supreme Court to uphold the program.

Advertisement

Marked by enthusiastic chants, energetic horns, and a laundry list of well-known speakers, the rally drew hundreds of people to the steps outside the Supreme Court to encourage the court to side with the Biden administration.

“We need the Republicans and the Supreme Court to stop playing politics with people’s lives so that debt cancellation can go through,” Warren said. “If the Supreme Court follows the law instead of playing politics, then student loan debt will be canceled.”

Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke at a rally at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt

The two cases will determine the future of the student loan forgiveness plan, which was first announced in August. If upheld, the program could erase up to $20,000 in debt for over 40 million Americans — which would erase student loan debt entirely for nearly half of the impacted borrowers.

However, the program was put on ice in November after the Education Department stopped taking applications due to legal challenges. Before this pause, around 26 million Americans had applied, with around 16 million getting their applications approved.

The Biden administration believes the 2003 Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act, which is colloquially known as the HEROES Act and allows the secretary of education to “waive or modify” federal student loan plans in national emergencies, justifies the widespread debt relief.

Advertisement

Though it’s unclear how this court will rule, the 6-3 conservative majority has ruled against multiple Biden administration COVID-19 policies, citing federal overreach as a key factor in the decisions. The plaintiffs have zeroed in on this argument, contending that this implementation of the HEROES Act should be considered overreach.

“I’m ceding nothing. We’re still in this,” Pressley said. “The President has the authority. The Supreme Court needs to apply the letter of the law and we need to get this done.”

Last night, dozens of young organizers camped outside the Supreme Court in hopes of getting a seat inside to watch the court hear oral arguments in the case. As speakers called for debt cancellation Tuesday morning, nearly 50 of those organizers made their way into the court, to cheers from the audience.

In most instances, a case such as this would typically receive a decision in late June or early July. However, due to the expedited nature of the briefing, there’s a chance the case may be resolved sooner.

No matter the result, Pressley said this case will impact hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents — and she doesn’t intend to back down in the fight for student loan relief.

“We have people that come from all over the world to build themselves up in the Commonwealth — in our schools and our colleges and universities,” Pressley told the Globe. “So it’s going to be deeply impactful and transformative. And again, it’s exactly what we should be doing, especially at a time when we are still doing the work of recovery.”

Advertisement

Jacob Fulton can be reached at jacob.fulton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jacobnfulton.