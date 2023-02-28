Woman shot while sitting in vehicle parked in Brockton

A woman was shot Monday while sitting in a parked vehicle in Brockton, police said.
Shortly before 11 p.m., the city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, identified that several rounds had been fired on Menlo Street, and residents called 911 to report gunshots and a vehicle “speeding down the street,” said Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.
Officers arrived to find a man and a 28-year-old woman inside the parked SUV. The woman was taken to the hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.
The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.
