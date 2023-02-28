fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman shot while sitting in vehicle parked in Brockton

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated February 28, 2023, 14 minutes ago

A woman was shot Monday while sitting in a parked vehicle in Brockton, police said.

Shortly before 11 p.m., the city’s gunshot detection system, ShotSpotter, identified that several rounds had been fired on Menlo Street, and residents called 911 to report gunshots and a vehicle “speeding down the street,” said Darren Duarte, a spokesman for the Brockton Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a man and a 28-year-old woman inside the parked SUV. The woman was taken to the hospital with wounds that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The case is under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Brockton police detectives at 508-941-0234.

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video