Abbe Lowell built ties to Trump world. Now he’s one of Hunter Biden’s lawyers.

It has also brought new attention to legal and ethics issues raised by the Justice Department and a client about Lowell in recent years. And his reemergence in Democratic circles after a turn in Trump’s orbit highlights how Washington’s scandal-industrial complex can blur the lines among legal representation, access to power, and self-promotion.

Lowell’s new role in helping steer Biden through Republican congressional investigations has stirred unease and dissent in the Biden camp, where some questioned his recent work for the Trump family and worried that his aggressive tactics could backfire.

WASHINGTON — Even by the flexible standards of Washington’s hired legal guns, Abbe Lowell’s most recent move was striking. After representing Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and developing close ties inside the Trump White House, Lowell, one of the capital’s best-known scandal lawyers, is now representing a favorite target of Donald Trump: Hunter Biden.

Advertisement

It is not unusual for top-tier Washington lawyers to represent clients on both sides of the aisle in high-profile Justice Department and congressional investigations, and Lowell has represented a long roster of prominent Democrats and Republicans. But Lowell’s proximity to the Oval Office of two successive — and irreconcilably hostile — White Houses from differing parties stands out.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

During the time he represented Kushner and Ivanka Trump — he no longer does so — Lowell, who had long ties to Democrats, boasted about his connections to the Trump White House, according to three people familiar with his claims.

His Trump ties have not bothered some Democrats, who have cheered Lowell’s bare-knuckle tactics on behalf of Biden, the president’s son. The aggressive posture comes amid mounting scrutiny from congressional Republicans and a long-running Justice Department investigation into Biden’s taxes and a gun purchase.

This past month, Lowell rejected a Republican congressional request for information from Biden. In his response, he called the request “more than ironic, perhaps hypocritical” because Republicans had opposed Democratic requests for records “from President Trump and his family, some of whom held official government positions” — an apparent reference to Lowell’s former clients, Kushner and Ivanka Trump. (They have been subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in the investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to cling to power.)

Advertisement

Lowell also requested investigations by state and federal law enforcement and the IRS into Trump allies who helped disseminate information from a cache of files belonging to Biden. And he sent letters to those Trump allies and others, asking them to preserve records in preparation for possible litigation.

“The new posture is exactly what’s required in an environment where the Republican investigators are relentless,” said David Brock, a former self-described right-wing hit man turned Democratic operative.

Brock began working with Biden’s advisers this year to push back against Republican attacks, and recommended that they hire Lowell.

“You need to respond in kind, and Abbe is the perfect man for the job,” Brock said.

Asked about Lowell’s hiring and his tactics, Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson, said in a statement that the Republican inquiries into the Biden family were “politically motivated partisan attacks” that “deserve to be called out.”

Lowell joined Biden’s legal team after coming under scrutiny linked to his representation of other clients during the Trump administration. The Justice Department examined his involvement in a possible “bribery-for-pardon scheme,” as well as potential foreign lobbying violations, according to documents and interviews.

Advertisement

Lowell was not charged with any wrongdoing, and the Justice Department has indicated in court filings that it dropped its inquiries into both matters.

Asked to comment on the information, Lowell said, “Beyond statements in court filings and the findings of two judges, ethics rules prevent me from answering questions about former or current clients.”

Lowell has not been welcomed by everyone on Biden’s team.

Chris Clark, the lead criminal defense lawyer representing Biden in the Justice Department investigation, has kept Lowell at a distance in dealing with that matter.

And Lowell’s addition led to the exit of another lawyer — Joshua A. Levy — who specializes in helping clients facing congressional inquiries.

President Biden’s personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, had recommended Levy for the job. But Levy had clashed with Kevin Morris, a lawyer and close adviser to Hunter Biden who has lent him money to pay his back taxes and some other bills, according to a person familiar with the strategy. Morris and Hunter Biden brought on Lowell late last year, prompting Levy’s departure.

Clark, Levy, and a spokesperson for Bauer declined to comment.

Lowell, 70, grew up in New York, and soon after graduating from Columbia Law School went to work for President Carter’s Justice Department in Washington.

His profile soared when he served as the House Democrats’ chief investigative counsel defending against the impeachment of Bill Clinton. In the years that followed, he developed a niche successfully representing embattled politicians, including prominent Democrats such as Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey and John Edwards, the former North Carolina senator and vice presidential candidate.

Advertisement

While he had also represented some Republicans over the years, it still shocked Washington insiders when he signed on to represent Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, in the Russia investigation months into the Trump administration.

“It caused a firestorm inside the White House when Jared and Ivanka hired Abbe Lowell, but it was smart, because you couldn’t get a guy who was more dialed into that D.C.-DOJ revolving door and the Democratic establishment,” said Steve Bannon, a former adviser to Donald Trump.

Bannon described Lowell as among a group of well-connected lawyers who “are on every side of everything.”