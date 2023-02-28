Biden taps Julie Su to lead Labor Department

Currently the Labor Department’s deputy secretary, Su quickly emerged as a clear favorite of organized labor and the Democratic Party establishment in recent weeks after former Boston mayor Martin J. Walsh resigned from the post to head the National Hockey League’s players’ union. Before assuming her current role, Su served as labor secretary in California for seven years, where she earned a reputation as a fierce advocate for immigrants and low-wage workers. She was also an architect of a controversial law that addressed the classification of workers as independent contractors but received pushback from Uber, Lyft, and other tech companies.

President Biden on Tuesday nominated Julie Su to be the next labor secretary, elevating a longtime advocate for workers to implement a key part of the administration’s agenda.

“Julie has spent her life fighting to make sure that everyone has a fair shot, that no community is overlooked, and that no worker is left behind,” Biden said in a statement. “Over several decades, Julie has led the largest state labor department in the nation, cracked down on wage theft, fought to protect trafficked workers, increased the minimum wage, created good-paying, high-quality jobs, and established and enforced workplace safety standards.”

While Su was long considered the favorite for the post, the administration also considered other potential candidates, including flight attendant union president Sara Nelson, who had the backing of Senator Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent who leads the Senate committee that oversees labor.

Sanders joined Democrats in praising the nomination. “I’m confident Julie Su will be an excellent Secretary of Labor,” he tweeted. “I look forward to working with her to protect workers’ rights and build the trade union movement in this country.”

The decision could face strong Republican resistance in the Senate, where Democrats hold only by a narrow two-vote margin, giving centrist party members potential leverage over her position.

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Sanders’ Republican counterpart on the labor committee, pointed to fraudulent unemployment payments made in California during the pandemic while Su oversaw the state’s unemployment insurance office. (White House spokeswoman Olivia Dalton, speaking to reporters on Air Force One on Tuesday, said that Su helped California process urgent claims despite “fragile, outdated technology” and that at the Labor Department, Su had “worked with states to set a big table national approach to these issues because they are a national problem.”) Cassidy also criticized the Labor Department’s proposed guidelines that would reclassify many gig workers as employees, which conservatives say would reduce workers’ flexibility.

“Deputy Secretary Su has a troubling record and is currently overseeing the Department of Labor’s development of anti-worker regulations that will dismantle the gig economy,” Cassidy said in a statement. “This does not inspire confidence in her ability to hold her current position, let alone be promoted.”

If confirmed, Su would succeed Walsh, who led the Labor Department at the start of the Biden administration and announced earlier in February that he was stepping down to head the NHL Players’ Association.

Biden has vowed to be the most pro-union president in US history, making the position of labor secretary a crucial post in executing his policies. Su had a role in navigating the administration through a high-profile standoff with rail workers who threatened to strike over sick time, and the Labor Department will be at the center of crafting administration policy on cracking down on child labor and creating an overtime pay rule for workers, among other policies.

The daughter of immigrants, Su is a graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School who was also a recipient of the MacArthur Foundation’s “Genius” Grant, the White House said in a statement. She also spent 17 years as a civil rights attorney and defended Thai garment workers who had been trafficked into the United States, the statement said.

Biden had been under pressure from the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and other Asian American and Pacific Islander advocates to select Su to head the department. This administration was the first in more than two decades to not have a Cabinet secretary of AAPI descent, despite its regular declarations that it was the most diverse in history. Vice President Kamala Harris and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai are of AAPI descent but don’t lead a Cabinet department.

Su, if confirmed, would also expand the majority of women serving in the president’s Cabinet. She was confirmed by the Senate to her current role in 2021 by a 50–47 vote.

Her nomination also comes at a key moment for labor unions, which have been facing a decline in membership for decades. Unions gained some momentum as workers at major employers such as Amazon and Starbucks pushed to unionize.

The Labor Department said just 10.1 percent of workers last year were union members. That figure has been cut nearly in half since 1983 and could fall further as younger workers are less likely to belong to unions.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.