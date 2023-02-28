Biden warns of ‘MAGA’ Republicans’ desire to cut spending

The Democratic president spoke at a recreation center in Virginia Beach. His remarks were part of a broader effort this week to contrast his administration’s priorities with those of Republicans who have yet to spell out their budget cuts. Using past proposals, Biden said the GOP could try to slash Medicaid and Obamacare benefits, as well as Social Security and Medicare.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — President Biden on Tuesday said GOP lawmakers could put millions of people’s health care at risk, honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels.

“What are they going to cut? That’s the big question,” Biden said Tuesday. “For millions of Americans, health care hangs in the balance.”

Biden said that many Republicans are “really good.” But, he said, the GOP lawmakers who are part of the “Make America Great Again” movement started by former president Donald Trump have shown a willingness to cut funding for health care and allow the federal government to default on its financial obligations.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, has called for the government to be on a path toward a balanced budget, but he has yet to offer an outline of which spending he would cut. The president has been using the absence of a GOP plan against them, choosing to highlight past proposals.

Also Tuesday, the White House revealed Biden will travel to Alabama on Sunday to mark the 58th anniversary of a landmark event of the civil rights movement. He will speak in Selma for the annual remembrance of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 that white police beat Black civil rights marchers as they attempted to cross the city’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.

DeSantis set to visit early primary states

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida will make his debut appearances in three early presidential primary states in the next several weeks, according to two people briefed on his plans, selling his performance in his own state as he lays the groundwork for an expected presidential campaign.

DeSantis is tentatively expected to appear in Iowa during the first half of March, making stops in Davenport and Des Moines, according to the people briefed on his schedule who requested anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the plans publicly. Shortly after, he is expected to appear in Nevada, an early primary state, followed a few weeks later by an expected trip to Manchester, N.H.

An appearance in South Carolina is also being discussed, according to the people briefed.

An aide to DeSantis declined to comment on his planned appearances.

Former senator, college put focus on civility, bipartisanship

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former senator Rob Portman is joining forces with the University of Cincinnati to create an academic center that will foster civility, open and inclusive dialogue, and bipartisanship in politics, the Republican and the university announced Tuesday.

The newly established Portman Center for Policy Solutions will be housed within the university’s School of Public and International Affairs. Through academic programming, fellowships, and case studies, it aims to develop future leaders and encourage “results-oriented public service,” a statement said.

“I view this center as a way to encourage young people to engage in public service that focuses on civility, bipartisanship, and finding common ground,” Portman said. “Too many are understandably turned off by excessive partisanship, gridlock and harsh language in today’s political dialogue.”

Portman opted not to seek reelection last year after three decades in public service, citing his dismay over partisanship and gridlock in Washington. Known as a political moderate willing to work across party lines, he boasted a prolific lawmaking record that included bills signed by both Democratic and Republican presidents.

Bills to allow secession in Atlanta advance

A move to create a new city out of the wealthiest and whitest areas in Atlanta got a little more traction this week, after being blocked by Georgia legislative leaders last year.

Two bills that would together allow the Buckhead district to secede from the city passed a Georgia Senate committee Monday and could be up for a floor vote as soon as Wednesday.

If approved by both legislative chambers and signed by Governor Brian Kemp, the measures would allow residents of the roughly 24-square-mile Buckhead area to vote in November 2024 on whether to leave Atlanta and form their own city.

While the Buckhead City movement has a powerful backer in Burt Jones, the state’s lieutenant governor and state Senate president, the measures are expected to face resistance in the House.

Michael Smith, a spokesman for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, said City Hall “will continue to work with the Senate to put an end to this legislation before it has disastrous consequences.”

Pushed by rural legislators and opposed by Atlanta’s elected officials and business community, the proposed new city would take with it nearly one-fifth of Atlanta’s population and an estimated 38 percent of its tax revenue. It could affect Atlanta’s credit rating, as well as ratings for cities across Georgia.

Former lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan quashed the effort last year, assigning the secession bill to a committee that was made up entirely of urban Democrats who opposed it. Former speaker David Ralston, who died last year, dropped it in the House.

The legislation before the General Assembly lays out the proposed city’s charter, including its ability to regulate everything from live chickens to pawn shops. It also sets out terms for what would happen to Atlanta’s assets inside the proposed new city’s limits.

Federal agencies get 30 days to drop TikTok

WASHINGTON — The White House is giving all federal agencies 30 days to wipe TikTok off all government devices, as the Chinese-owned social media app comes under increasing scrutiny in Washington over security concerns.

The Office of Management and Budget calls the guidance, issued Monday, a “critical step forward in addressing the risks presented by the app to sensitive government data.” Some agencies, including the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security and State, already have restrictions in place; the guidance calls on the rest of the federal government to follow suit within 30 days.

The White House already does not allow TikTok on its devices.

The move was announced a few hours before the House Financial Services Committee advanced a raft of China-related sanctions bills, a sign of increasing hawkishness in the Republican-controlled chamber amid strained relations between Washington and Beijing.

The bipartisan nature of these bills suggests they could have a shot of passing the House and Senate and being signed by President Biden later in the year.

Also on Tuesday, a special House committee dedicated to countering China made debut, the opening act in what lawmakers hope will be a robust effort to overcome partisan divisions and address a “generational challenge” to America’s national security.

The committee’s chairman, Republican Representative Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, said he’s looking to bridge differences rather than exploit them. He has grand visions for the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party. He hopes it can shepherd competing bills over the finish line during the next two years and issue a set of recommendations on long-term policies. But as the committee held its first hearing Tuesday evening in prime time, his first mission was to communicate to Americans what is at stake.

“We’re doing some level-setting here: Why should someone care about the threat posed by the CCP?” Gallagher said. “Or to put it differently, what did we get wrong about the Chinese Communist Party and what do we need to get right about it so as to have a more successful and enduring strategy going forward?”

So far, Gallagher appears to have Democratic buy-in and support.

