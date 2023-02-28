Civic honor is in short supply in America

Speaking the word is like evoking a quaint chivalric term, one that no longer has much currency in America. Indeed, much of the country seems to no longer hold any expectation of personal probity but rather to consider dishonesty and deceit to be legitimate political and media tactics.

It’s not just truth itself that has been devalued in America over the last decade. So, too, has any notion of the obligation to be honest.

Take, for example, what we’ve just learned about the derelictions of former Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich. In the fall of 2021, in the midst of continued assertions of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, he ordered an exhaustive investigation of the alleged problems in pivotal Maricopa County. That probe, which consumed some 10,000 hours of staff time, found no widespread or systematic fraud.

But Brnovich, then a candidate for the Republican US Senate nomination, did not declare as much. Instead, he put out an “Interim Report” asserting that his staff had uncovered “serious vulnerabilities,” The Washington Post recently reported.

Or look at Fox News and the Fox Business Network, where the primetime hosts regularly rant about coastal elites and the mainstream media and their supposed disdain for everyday America.

Fox’s own contempt? For the truth. Thanks to the defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems, we now know that Fox’s primetime hosts were abundantly aware that the stolen election claims being spouted by Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani on behalf of Donald Trump were arrant nonsense. So too did Fox parent-company chairman Rupert Murdoch, who said in a deposition that “we thought everything was on the up-and-up” about the election.

Indeed, Murdoch and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott even had a discussion about whether Fox should have its primetime anchors tell their audience that the “the election is over and Joe Biden won,” or words to that effect.

So did the Fox luminaries respect their audience enough to tell it that Trump and his legal allies were spreading nonsense, some of which apparently came from a source whose mystical maundering — “The Wind tells me I’m a ghost, but I don’t believe it” — should have instantly rendered her ridiculous?

No. Rather, as Murdoch conceded, at least four Fox hosts endorsed Trump’s false assertion. Their concern wasn’t with saying what they knew to be true, it was with telling Fox viewers what they wanted to hear for fear of seeing them migrate to other right-wing stations.

Fox of course can’t be blamed for the original stolen election lie. That responsibility rests with Trump. If, after exhausting his legal recourse, he had conceded honorably, there would have been no storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Scores of police officers wouldn’t have been assaulted. Hundreds of Trump supporters wouldn’t have ended up with criminal convictions and, for nearly 200 so far, prison time.

Those who followed the Jan. 6 committee hearings are keenly aware that top Department of Justice and campaign officials had told Trump the election was legitimate. Yet the truths that Trump’s own aides and appointees spoke in their testimonies are too often downplayed or dismissed by right-wing media reluctant to cross Trump.

Take, for example, conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt, who ignored the hearings for fear they might repel his audience.

“I never talk about January 6th because I like my audience. I don’t want them to turn me off,” he said in a moment of self-diminishing candor last year.

This is the same Hugh Hewitt who, when interviewing Trump since Jan. 6, has raised little more than the muted squeak of a church mouse about his stolen-election nonsense.

“You know, Mr. President, you and I disagree about the election, but we agree on so much,” he said in a December 2021 interview with Trump — and then added: “I love talking to you, and you’re always the best interview in America.”

Consider the spiral of absurdity we’ve now entered. Some conservative voters now embrace the stolen-election lie almost as an emblem of MAGA membership. Cynics like failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake then run for office embracing Trump’s Big Lie, the better to appeal to his supporters. They then deny their own defeat, apparently as a way to position themselves for future runs.

All because a man with no sense of integrity told an enormous lie.

And because, faced with a choice of whether to beard the lying or enable his lie, others in positions to speak truth to his backers didn’t make the honorable decision but rather chose the path of least resistance.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.