Drive for Equal Rights Amendment has not lost its urgency

Congress has the right to amend its own statutes. It can reverse enabling legislation.

Nor does it permit states to rescind approval of a ratification. If rescinding constitutional amendments were permitted, no amendment, no matter how old, would be secure.

Jacoby’s assertion that some Supreme Court decisions opposing sex discrimination demonstrate that the ERA is no longer necessary implies that precedent is sacrosanct. Perhaps he wasn’t paying attention last year when the court disregarded 50 years of precedent in reversing Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision.

Trusting this Supreme Court to protect the rights of women is trusting the fox to guard the hen house. Anything that is not in the Constitution appears to be fair game.

That’s why now, as much as ever, women’s equality must be enshrined into our nation’s Constitution.

Carolyn B. Maloney

New York

The writer was a US representative from 1993 to 2023, serving first New York’s 14th Congressional District, then its 12th. She is currently Hunter College’s Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leader in Residence at Roosevelt House.