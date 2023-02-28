Drive for Equal Rights Amendment has not lost its urgency

In his column “There’s only one way to add an Equal Rights Amendment to the Constitution” (Ideas, Feb. 12), Jeff Jacoby ignores a vigorous debate in the legal community about whether the ERA can be ratified if Congress passes legislation rescinding a time limit for passage. It’s especially timely to counter his view as the Senate Judiciary Committee holds a hearing Feb. 28 on the ERA, the first Senate panel hearing on the amendment since 1984.
Congress has the right to amend its own statutes. It can reverse enabling legislation.
The Constitution contains no language authorizing time limits for constitutional amendments.
Nor does it permit states to rescind approval of a ratification. If rescinding constitutional amendments were permitted, no amendment, no matter how old, would be secure.
Jacoby’s assertion that some Supreme Court decisions opposing sex discrimination demonstrate that the ERA is no longer necessary implies that precedent is sacrosanct. Perhaps he wasn’t paying attention last year when the court disregarded 50 years of precedent in reversing Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs decision.
Trusting this Supreme Court to protect the rights of women is trusting the fox to guard the hen house. Anything that is not in the Constitution appears to be fair game.
That’s why now, as much as ever, women’s equality must be enshrined into our nation’s Constitution.
Carolyn B. Maloney
New York
The writer was a US representative from 1993 to 2023, serving first New York’s 14th Congressional District, then its 12th. She is currently Hunter College’s Eleanor Roosevelt Distinguished Leader in Residence at Roosevelt House.