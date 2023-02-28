Healey’s chance to go big on State Police reform

And for the first time in the history of the force, this governor at this critical moment has the authority to reach beyond the ranks of current State Police officers to appoint its next superintendent. Governor Maura Healey should make use of the opportunity the state’s landmark police reform law now offers her and look for that much needed agent of change.

No, it’s the culture that pervades the agency that has allowed all of that to fester — the corruption, the sexism and racism, the everyday rudeness. What the Massachusetts State Police need at the helm is someone who can be a change agent, someone who isn’t a creature of the system, raised in its antiquated pseudo-military model.

It’s not just the overtime abuse scandal, or the allegations of discrimination, or even the perpetually testy State Police troopers who bark at Logan Airport passengers that cry out for a leadership change at Massachusetts’ only statewide law enforcement agency.

With the appointment of 30-year State Police veteran Lieutenant Colonel John Mawn Jr. as interim colonel, Healey has given herself time to conduct the kind of thoughtful search the quest for new leadership demands.

“We are looking for the best possible candidate and will not be limiting our search to within the ranks,” Healey assured earlier this month.

The changes enacted as part of the police reform law passed at the end of 2020 allowing an outsider to be appointed to command the 2,800-member force were certainly no fluke. The force had fallen into such disrepute by that time that the provisions in the new law relative to the State Police were among the very few that could be implemented almost immediately. The law also specifically made it a crime to “knowingly” submit a false time sheet, punishable with a fine of three times the amount of the fraudulent wages collected and up to two years behind bars.

An internal State Police audit turned up more than three dozen troopers who received overtime pay for hours they didn’t work. Not all of them were prosecuted — and many got to keep their jobs. The infamous Troop E, where most of the troopers worked, was disbanded. While most prosecutions were handled by the US Attorney’s Office in Boston, then Attorney General Healey prosecuted three former troopers in connection with overtime fraud so she is not unfamiliar with the darkness that for too long was part of the agency culture.

The overwhelmingly white and male police force has also been the subject of several discrimination suits — the most recent filed last year by five troopers who alleged discrimination for taking maternity or paternity leave.

An effort to diversify the ranks was also part of the police reform law, adding a provision for a cadet program that could lead to appointment to the State Police Academy. The first class of 47 cadets (13 of them women, 25 of them people of color) began training late last year. But that effort will only be as successful as the person leading the force wants it to be.

So, yes, this is a police force where progress is being measured in inches — at a time when the public is expecting far more.

The issue of an insular, slow-to-change culture is certainly not new. A report commissioned in 2018 in the wake of a scandal involving then superintendent Richard McKeon ordering troopers to remove embarrassing details from an arrest report on a judge’s daughter, concluded, “The culture of the Massachusetts State Police must be transformed starting with management.”

It urged “the development and implementation of new leadership standards that are aligned with the mission and the values of the organization.”

It also made note of the fact that “turnover” in the command staff was a problem and that in the previous 20 years the average tenure of a superintendent was less than three years. That pattern continued under Governor Charlie Baker with Baker appointing four superintendents during his eight years in office — each toward the end of his or her career.

So perhaps it’s time for a generational change as well — someone with the stamina for, and an interest in, guiding the force into a new era.

The new law specifies only that the next superintendent have “not less than 10 years of full-time experience as a sworn law enforcement officer and not less than 5 years of full-time experience in a senior administrative or supervisory position in a police force or a military body with law enforcement responsibilities.”

That gives Healey a fair amount of leeway in choosing the person who can — and should — make the top to bottom reforms the Legislature envisioned and the public has every right to expect.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.