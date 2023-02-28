fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

N.H. school sexual assault case revisited over Biden court pick

Updated February 28, 2023, 20 minutes ago
Michael A. Delaney represented St. Paul's School in Concord, N.H., in a sexual assault lawsuit brought in 2016 by the family of Chessy Prout.Jim Cole/Associated Press

President’s judgment is questionable in nominee for appeals court

Your printing Chessy Prout’s Feb. 24 op-ed, “I know Michael Delaney. After what he did, he doesn’t deserve to be a judge,” about Delaney’s role in representing St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., in a lawsuit Prout’s family filed against the school after she was sexually assaulted by another student, has raised my already-high approval rating of the Globe, but it lowered my approval rating of President Biden’s judgment.

If Biden is aware of anything Prout said, he should withdraw his nomination of Delaney to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit immediately. Prout’s courage is exemplary; is Biden’s equal to hers?

Ray Worthington

Falmouth


Attorney was doing his job, which was his duty to his client

Chessy Prout is attacking Michael Delaney for doing what he was ethically required to do as a lawyer. His 2016 motion specifically left open the opportunity for Prout to remain anonymous. She apparently prefers making her case a cause celebre, which she certainly has a right to do. But defendants have rights also, and Delaney had required ethical duties to his client.

I don’t know any of these people, but I do know that sometimes lawyers have to do unpleasant things. This looks like one of those times.

Winton Woods

Professor emeritus of law

University of Arizona

