N.H. school sexual assault case revisited over Biden court pick

President’s judgment is questionable in nominee for appeals court

Your printing Chessy Prout’s Feb. 24 op-ed, “I know Michael Delaney. After what he did, he doesn’t deserve to be a judge,” about Delaney’s role in representing St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H., in a lawsuit Prout’s family filed against the school after she was sexually assaulted by another student, has raised my already-high approval rating of the Globe, but it lowered my approval rating of President Biden’s judgment.

If Biden is aware of anything Prout said, he should withdraw his nomination of Delaney to the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit immediately. Prout’s courage is exemplary; is Biden’s equal to hers?